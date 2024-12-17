The Absolute Best Coffee-Flavored Beer Takes Inspiration From PSLs
Pumpkin spice lattes might be seasonal, but it's safe to say they hold a year-round soft spot in our hearts. On a selfless (ish) mission to find you the best caffeinated, alcoholic beverage, Tasting Table launched an investigation into the best coffee beers ranked. It was a tough search, sampling 16 different brews and sifting through the good, the bad, and the ugly. Yet we found a winner, and it actually takes inspiration from PSLs. Meet Elysian Punkuccino coffee pumpkin ale. A true superstar, it impressed our reviewer with its drinkability and unique flavors. Elysian describes it as biscuity, and that fits the bill; the drink leaves a pumpkin pie taste with notable cinnamon and nutmeg notes. It blends real pumpkin with German Northern Brewer hops and a Stumptown coffee shot; honestly, it's a match made in heaven, especially for PSL fans.
Customers have hailed it as a firm favorite online, although it's an obvious prerequisite that it hits harder amongst coffee enthusiasts. It's balanced in taste and not overwhelming. Mild with a pleasant mocha aroma, it makes for easy drinking despite the complex concoction of flavors. It's far from a one-hit wonder, too: The Elysian Punkuccino also won the top spot of the most popular pumpkin beers ranked. Talk about a fan favorite. A bottle of Punkuccino is a tasty way of cashing in on PSL fever year-round.
Can you create your own PSL beer?
Inspired by Elysian Punkuccino's success? It's understandable to wonder how hard creating your own PSL beer would be. After all, there are plenty of liquor pairings to turn your Starbucks drink into a cocktail. Why should a pint be any different? In short, it isn't. Play it easy and approach the mixing as you would a cocktail, pairing a homemade PSL syrup with your favorite stout, porter, amber, or pale ale (like the Punkuccino recipe). Get creative; there's no one singular type of beer for the job. It's a question of trial and error, so consider investing in a craft beer multipack.
Alternatively, be brave and brew everything from scratch, integrating canned pumpkin and spices during mashing or fermentation to impart a PSL-esque flavor. Cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, and ginger are the golden four for achieving that Starbucks-reminiscent taste. Or you could just cheat and buy the clever dupe, Torani Pumpkin Pie Sauce. Either way, moderation is key for creating the best flavor possible; go steady with servings.
If brewing your own beer sounds too intense, and playing potions with different store-bought combinations isn't up your street, just personalize a Punkuccino. Adapting your Elysian Punkuccino is a fun way to customize the bottle and make it even tastier. The easiest way to give your favorite fall-inspired beers a sweet upgrade is to coat the rim in cinnamon sugar; the spices blend beautifully.