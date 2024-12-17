The Absolute Best Coffee-Flavored Beer Takes Inspiration From PSLs

Inspired by Elysian Punkuccino's success? It's understandable to wonder how hard creating your own PSL beer would be. After all, there are plenty of liquor pairings to turn your Starbucks drink into a cocktail. Why should a pint be any different? In short, it isn't. Play it easy and approach the mixing as you would a cocktail, pairing a homemade PSL syrup with your favorite stout, porter, amber, or pale ale (like the Punkuccino recipe). Get creative; there's no one singular type of beer for the job. It's a question of trial and error, so consider investing in a craft beer multipack.

Alternatively, be brave and brew everything from scratch, integrating canned pumpkin and spices during mashing or fermentation to impart a PSL-esque flavor. Cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, and ginger are the golden four for achieving that Starbucks-reminiscent taste. Or you could just cheat and buy the clever dupe, Torani Pumpkin Pie Sauce. Either way, moderation is key for creating the best flavor possible; go steady with servings.

If brewing your own beer sounds too intense, and playing potions with different store-bought combinations isn't up your street, just personalize a Punkuccino. Adapting your Elysian Punkuccino is a fun way to customize the bottle and make it even tastier. The easiest way to give your favorite fall-inspired beers a sweet upgrade is to coat the rim in cinnamon sugar; the spices blend beautifully.

