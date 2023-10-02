9 Liquor Pairings To Turn Your Starbucks Drink Into A Cocktail

Even if your at-home coffee setup features an espresso machine, milk frother, and syrups, there's just something about picking up a drink at Starbucks that feels special. If you want to combine your love of Starbucks with a little home bartending, there's absolutely nothing stopping you from spiking your Starbucks beverage (as long as you're safe and not driving, that is). Turning a specialty coffee drink into a specialty cocktail takes a little know-how, and some Starbucks beverages are better suited for spiking than others.

To help you concoct the most delicious coffee-based beverages, we've put together a list of the absolute best liquor pairings to turn your Starbucks drink into a cocktail. From spiked pumpkin spice to boozy iced tea, we're here to provide all the tips and tricks you need. Spiking a Starbucks drink is a great way to make a great cocktail without having to buy a bunch of ingredients at the store or make a mess in the kitchen. Plus, since Starbucks is doing most of the heavy lifting, these drinks are pretty hard to mess up!