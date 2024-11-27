16 Coffee Beers, Ranked

Between the many microbreweries and even the big wigs coming out with creative concoctions, we really are living in something of a golden age of beer — more specifically, a golden age of coffee beer. Coffee and beer together? I mean, I can't think of a better combination. There are so many coffee beers available that span a vast spectrum of flavors. Some have a very obvious, coffee-heavy presence, while others seem to be tapping into the bean juice world as some kind of marketing ploy.

I wanted to try the good, bad, and trying-to-be-good-but-really-missing-the-mark, so I gathered samples of coffee beer from a range of breweries, both large and small. Some of these beers proudly proclaim their coffee affiliation, while others have it as more of a tasting note. After sampling each, I compared them based on how much I enjoyed the taste and the presence of actual coffee flavor in the beverage. I aimed to find beers that were enjoyable to sip that had just enough of that coffee flavor without being overwhelmed by bitterness.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.