12 Creative Ways To Use Up Leftover Soup

Soup is the ultimate winter comfort food. Warm, nourishing, and satisfying — it's the perfect dish for cozy nights and chilly days, made even more appealing by the fact that it's super adaptable. Indeed, the ease with which soup can be whipped up, makes it a go-to for most of us. However, despite the undeniable appeal, there are times when it can feel somewhat uninspiring. If you've ever made a big batch and planned to eat it every night for the rest of the week, you'll know the feeling. On day three, the dish that was originally hearty and indulgent now feels a little monotonous. Reheating another portion may not sound that appealing, but there's no reason to let it sit in the fridge or throw it away, as there are many creative ways to give that leftover soup a second life.

From crafting creamy dips to tasty pizza sauces, you'd be surprised how versatile your leftover soup can be. It works great at adding flavor and moisture, but it also easily transforms into a completely new dish. Whether you have an entire pot to use or just one portion, you're guaranteed to find a delicious and exciting use for your soup on the list. There's no need to tuck into your sixth bowl this week.