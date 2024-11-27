6 Best Non-Coffee Pods For Your Nespresso Machine

Any owner of an original-line Nespresso machine probably knows that their coffee options are by no means limited to Nespresso's own line of pods. There are plenty of third-party pods compatible with Nespresso Original machines, so your coffee choices can seem endless. Nespresso users have a wealth of pods from popular coffee brands (like Peet's and Starbucks) at their disposal. Granted, not everyone wants coffee — so it was only a matter of time before non-coffee beverage producers started making their own Nespresso-compatible pods.

Nowadays, you don't have to look hard to find tea and hot chocolate pods that make it easy to enjoy your favorite beverage at the touch of a button. But, since many pods are made by brands other than Nespresso, it can be hard to suss out product quality — and nobody wants to shell out shipping costs for a product that ends up being subpar. I figured I'd take the hit and find out which companies make the best non-coffee Nespresso pods so you don't have to.

I tested different tea and hot chocolate pods with quality in mind. In order to make this "best of" list, a pod had to taste at least as good as a non-pod version of the drink — and some tasted even better.

