Why Tea Is The Powerhouse Ingredient For Unbeatable Mocktails

There are different elements to cocktails beyond booze. There's flavor complexity and there's mouthfeel, too. A good cocktail has some balance of sweetness, acidity, and bitterness, plus other potential factors like earthiness, herbaceousness, spiciness, and smokiness. The alcohol itself contributes a touch of warmth and astringency, and has silky viscosity to its texture. So, when you're looking to create a really stellar mocktail, you want to nail these qualities as closely as possible. And one of the best ways to do that is with tea.

Tea is an excellent, versatile mocktail ingredient for a couple reasons. For one, there are tons of varieties that can step up and complement the flavor profiles of different recipes. Depending on the alcohol you're looking to substitute or the other mocktail ingredients you're working with, you can find a tea that's citrusy, floral, herbal, spicy, or all of the above. For another, teas are oxidized — meaning the leaves' internal enzymes are exposed to air, which intensifies flavors — to varying degrees, and that results in a nice touch of astringency that mirrors alcohol's tannins.

The best way to incorporate your tea is in the form of a syrup, because this achieves a spirit or liqueur's full, velvety mouthfeel. To make this easily elevated simple syrup, dissolve sugar in water over heat, then immediately add 2 to 3 tablespoons of loose leaf tea or 2 to 3 tea bags and let them steep, covered, for 15 minutes.