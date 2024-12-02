The 3-Ingredient Coffee And Beer Cocktail You Can Make In 5 Minutes

If you can't decide whether to pour yourself a crisp beer, a boozy cocktail, or a pick-me-up espresso, we have a drink recipe that has you covered. Using only three ingredients and minimal prep, you don't need to be any kind of professional to make this satisfying sipper for yourself. And no, we're not talking about the traditional espresso martini.

First, pour a shot of espresso and let it cool. If that sounds like too much work, you can also use a coffee-flavored liqueur. Next, crack open a stout — one bottle can be split between two glasses — and top off the beer-filled glasses with the chilled espresso, liqueur, or a combination of the two. Dark stout beers offer tasting notes of chocolate, caramel, and coffee and bring both bold flavor and a robust body to your glass. This family of beer tends to lean on the thicker, creamier end of the spectrum of brews. Think of a classic pint of a crisp, dry Irish stout like a Guinness, and oatmeal, milk, and imperial stouts. Trust us when we say that mixing beer and coffee works.