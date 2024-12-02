The 3-Ingredient Coffee And Beer Cocktail You Can Make In 5 Minutes
If you can't decide whether to pour yourself a crisp beer, a boozy cocktail, or a pick-me-up espresso, we have a drink recipe that has you covered. Using only three ingredients and minimal prep, you don't need to be any kind of professional to make this satisfying sipper for yourself. And no, we're not talking about the traditional espresso martini.
First, pour a shot of espresso and let it cool. If that sounds like too much work, you can also use a coffee-flavored liqueur. Next, crack open a stout — one bottle can be split between two glasses — and top off the beer-filled glasses with the chilled espresso, liqueur, or a combination of the two. Dark stout beers offer tasting notes of chocolate, caramel, and coffee and bring both bold flavor and a robust body to your glass. This family of beer tends to lean on the thicker, creamier end of the spectrum of brews. Think of a classic pint of a crisp, dry Irish stout like a Guinness, and oatmeal, milk, and imperial stouts. Trust us when we say that mixing beer and coffee works.
A delicious drink for moments of indecision
Should you feel inspired, you can also shake espresso, coffee liqueur, and a splash of bitters in an ice-filled cocktail shaker and pour the mix into a chilled martini glass before adding the stout. A pleasing layer of frothy foam will appear on the top of your drink, and you can choose to garnish this beauty with a dollop of whipped cream, a strategic placement of a dark chocolate shaved curl, or a few aesthetically situated coffee beans. You can also pack a chocolate shaver with the chocolate of your choosing and grate pieces directly over your glass or borrow inspiration from an Irish coffee and finely grate fresh nutmeg over your concoction.
If you don't want to do any shaking, however, and just want to get sipping a caffeinated concoction as soon as possible, you can crack open a Russian Imperial stout and add espresso, port, and Galliano sambuca black for a delicious after-dinner drink. This interesting mix offers coffee notes tinted with delicate waves of chocolate, licorice, and cloves, all while packing a boozy punch. It's a winning libation, and fans of tiramisu, bold beers, and after-dinner espressos will savor this tipple. Beer cocktails like this are ideal to wind down evenings and cap off a meal, and you'll be relieved of the challenge of having to choose one among your favorite go-to drinks.