12 Delicious Mixers For Sambuca

Delicious? Yes. Polarizing? Also yes.

Sambuca is an Italian liqueur that originated in 1851 by Luigi Manzi, in Civitavecchia, a small town on the outskirts of Rome. The drink gets its unique flavor profile from a spice called star anise. Derived from the fruit of the Chinese evergreen tree, generations of traditional Chinese medicine practitioners have used star anise for everything from treating respiratory infections to dulling the aches of constipation. But you might know it better from waking up sticky with a pounding headache after one too many Slippery Nipple shots. How could you forget? The party memories associated with drinking Sambuca leave a notorious taste in people's mouths.

Most Italians enjoy Sambuca straight, as an after-dinner digestive drink. However, the beverage hasn't quite found room in the hearts of all those who have tried it this way. Regardless of how the rest of the world feels about this liqueur, Sambuca is still alive and well in Italian cuisine. Although Sambuca is traditionally served without any frills, deviating from tradition every once in a while isn't a bad thing. It was designed to be enjoyed, after all. If you want to give this Italian staple a fair shot but haven't found the perfect way to drink it, give mixing it a chance. Due to the liqueur's unique flavor profile, mixing can prove difficult. Not to worry. There are plenty of mixers that let you enjoy sambuca's unique flavors without sacrificing the quality and originality of the drink.