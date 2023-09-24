20 Underrated Drinks You Should Be Ordering At A Bar

We get it — sometimes when you're ordering a drink at a bar, it's easy to default to rotating between a few of your go-to favorites. While there's nothing wrong with popular crowd-pleasers like margaritas, espresso martinis, and vodka sodas, variety is the spice of life. Switching up your beverage order is a great way to make drinking more exciting, expand your palate, and even become a trendsetter amongst your fellow drinking buddies.

If you're ready to branch out and break the mold, but aren't sure what to order, we're here to teach you about a handful of underrated drinks you need to put on your radar. From classic cocktails that deserve more love to beverage hacks you didn't know you needed, we're here to help make your next visit to your favorite bar more interesting (and delicious). Once you're aware of all these beverage possibilities, you'll never go back to playing it safe again.