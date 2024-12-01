7 Types Of Liquor To Never Use In Warm Winter Drinks

This may be a surprising addition to the list. After all, who among us hasn't tried hot sake after a night of dining on delicious sushi? However, according to Bernadette James, sommelier at Stages at One Washington and The Living Room in Dover, New Hampshire, there's more to consider when it comes to the optimal temperature to serve sake.

Advertisement

"The only liquor I would never use in a hot drink is sake," James told us. "When a sake is served warm or hot, that is because the sake is probably not the best quality, and the temperature will mask its imperfections. A good quality sake is served chilled so all of its subtle and unique flavors can be tasted, so to serve it hot means you'd be missing out on all the delicious flavors of the liquor." Though this revelation may be shocking, it's far less so if you think about what Japan's national drink would taste like swimming in bitter black coffee, or drowning in cocoa creaminess.

On second thought, this advice was really hiding in plain sight. After all, sake's mildly sweet flavors are the hallmark of the prized rice wine, so it's best to sip and savor slowly (never drink it like a shot) — and only after it's been properly chilled. Like vodka, if you really can't resist heating up this drink, you can use it to steam rice or fish, or use it as a marinade.

Advertisement