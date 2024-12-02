5 Unconventional Ways To Spike Your Eggnog On Christmas Eve

While you wait for Santa to arrive or try to manage the stress of family visiting for the holidays, a splash of an extra boozy ingredient into the glass of homemade eggnog or a store-bought variety can make the night before Christmas that much more enjoyable. While many aspiring at-home bartenders are familiar with the additions of rum and bourbon into an eggnog recipe, we have a few other ideas that can keep your palate interested as Christmas Eve creeps into Christmas Day.

From flavored liqueurs to shots of sturdier booze, you have options when it comes to upping the alcoholic content of your beverage to build a delicious treat that can be contentedly sipped next to the roaring fire — or while zoning out at the dining room table (we don't judge). When topped with the garnish of your choice, these pretty drinks can be the reward you need to get you through the holiday season with a smile on your face. As with adding any new ingredient to a reliably standard recipe, adjust conservatively and taste as you go so that the drink in your pretty hot toddy glass mug is balanced, smooth, and not overpoweringly boozy or sweet.