Review: Cazadores Café Tequila Coffee Liqueur Is Surprisingly Sweet And Smoky

Coffee and booze are a combination everyone loves, especially in the age of the espresso martini, which has grown significantly in popularity in recent years. To keep up with the demand for caffeinated booze, Cazadores Tequila created a coffee-infused tequila called Cazadores Café in July 2023, entering a sector of the tequila industry in which few brands have tried their hands.

The tequila-based coffee liqueur is fairly unique, as many coffee liqueurs on the market have bases of rum, vodka, brandy, or whiskey. Take Kahlúa, for example, which has a rum base, or Mr Black coffee liqueur, which has a vodka base. Cazadores created Café in the hopes of hopping on the tequila-based cocktails trend that has swept the bar industry in recent seasons, and to increase brand recognition by coffee-based cocktail drinkers.

Made with blanco Cazadores tequila, a Mexican blend of coffee, and agave nectar, Cazadores Café features the distinct coffee flavor you'd expect from a coffee liqueur and includes hints of vanilla for sweetness. With a 33% alcohol by volume and a lot of competition from other coffee liqueurs, is it worth the brew? I tried a bottle of Cazadores Café, and here's what I think.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.