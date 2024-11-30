Give Breakfast Chia Pudding A Nostalgic Twist With 2 Ingredients

Peanut butter and jelly are a classic ingredient combination, and you likely think of the two spreads combined in the form of a sandwich that might have been an integral part of your childhood. But when it's time to grow up, or just have a more balanced breakfast or snack, there's another dish that can use the nostalgic twist. It's all about those chia pudding cups that have been relatively trendy in recent years because the combination of the ingredients will give it a flavorful boost and a few other perks to the dish.

It's exactly how Tasting Table recipe developer Catherine Brookes does with our PB&J chia seed pudding. According to our recipe, the two ingredients provide fruity and nutty flavors to the creamy pudding. Peanut butter also offers a worthy amount of protein, so the chia seed pudding might keep you fuller for longer. Meanwhile, the jelly offers sugar and sweetness so it tastes like a treat — and not a health food. Perhaps best of all, you likely already have the two staples in your kitchen so you don't have to venture to the grocery store.