Give Breakfast Chia Pudding A Nostalgic Twist With 2 Ingredients
Peanut butter and jelly are a classic ingredient combination, and you likely think of the two spreads combined in the form of a sandwich that might have been an integral part of your childhood. But when it's time to grow up, or just have a more balanced breakfast or snack, there's another dish that can use the nostalgic twist. It's all about those chia pudding cups that have been relatively trendy in recent years because the combination of the ingredients will give it a flavorful boost and a few other perks to the dish.
It's exactly how Tasting Table recipe developer Catherine Brookes does with our PB&J chia seed pudding. According to our recipe, the two ingredients provide fruity and nutty flavors to the creamy pudding. Peanut butter also offers a worthy amount of protein, so the chia seed pudding might keep you fuller for longer. Meanwhile, the jelly offers sugar and sweetness so it tastes like a treat — and not a health food. Perhaps best of all, you likely already have the two staples in your kitchen so you don't have to venture to the grocery store.
How to add peanut butter and jelly to chia seed pudding cups
Refer to our recipe for all of the details, but here's how you incorporate the peanut butter and jelly into your chia seed pudding: You'll need 5 tablespoons of peanut butter and 5 tablespoons of jelly for every two servings. When the pudding is prepared according to Catherine Brookes' guidance, you'll dollop the jam at the bottom of a jar, ramekin, or bowl. Then, carefully spoon the peanut butter on top. The chia pudding comes last, if you follow our recipe. However, you could put the jam at the bottom, the pudding in the center, and the peanut butter on top so it's easier to mix together.
Now, Brookes uses strawberry jam, and you can even elevate the dish with our easy strawberry jam recipe — but strawberry is not the only fruity option. Try our vanilla blackberry jam recipe or lean into the dish with our cranberry chia jam. Really, any variety of jam or jelly from apricot to grape works depending on your preference. When it comes to the peanut butter, use a crunchy variety for a contrast in textures, or add crushed peanuts to the top as a garnish. If you want to make it homemade, here are our best tips for making peanut butter, which gives you control over the texture and flavor. As a final tip, consider using fresh fruit as a garnish to match the jam you use in your nostalgic chia pudding cups.