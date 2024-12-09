The Tasty Milk Swap That Gives Boxed Cakes A New Layer Of Flavor

You don't need to think of only using flavored milks to turn up the flavor dials in your cake, either. Almond and coconut milks can add a subtle whisper of sweetness, and your favorite kinds of coffee creamers can be mixed with a milk or milk alternative to invite more complex layers of flavor into your treat.

Once your cake is cooked and cooled, let the milk alternative you used in the cake mix inspire your decorating ideas. A store-bought lemon cake made with coconut milk, for example, can be topped with toasted coconut flakes, or a spice cake mix made with almond milk can be crowned with chopped almonds. Handfuls of crunchy cereal can be placed on top of a vanilla icing-topped cake that was made with cereal milk, or powdery sprinkles of cocoa powder can decorate chocolate cakes stirred with chocolate milk for an added boost of chocolatey decadence. These delicious creations are the kinds of culinary experimentations that are guaranteed to turn out sweet.