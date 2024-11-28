14 Canned Foods That Will Take Your Smoothies To The Next Level
When you're in need of a quick, nutritious breakfast or snack that's easy to take with you on the go, a smoothie is the answer. But if your usual blend is starting to feel uninspired, it might be time to shake things up. Smoothies are super versatile, with endless flavor combinations and add-ins to try, and you don't even need to have a fridge full of fresh ingredients to create something delicious. The canned foods sitting in your pantry can be just as valuable for blitzing up into your fruity morning drink.
Reach for canned fruits, and you won't be faced with any time-consuming peeling, slicing, or waiting for fresh fruit to ripen. Plus, these often come packed in juice or syrup, which can be fantastic for adding extra flavor to your smoothie. And it's not just fruit that can transform your plain old smoothie into something a little more exciting. Some unexpected ingredients, such as pumpkin puree and condensed milk, are also great for adding new tastes and textures.
Whether you're feeling a refreshing pick-me-up, a cozy fall-inspired drink, or something more indulgent, there's a canned ingredient that can boost your favorite smoothie recipes. From sweet, juicy fruits like peaches and strawberries to creamy bases like coconut milk, there are plenty of options to explore. So, let's run through 14 of the ultimate canned add-ins that are sure to make your next blender creation taste wonderful.
Coconut milk
If you like your smoothies to be on the creamier side, coconut milk is the perfect addition. It can add a wonderful richness and a dose of tropical flavor to your drink and makes a great plant-based alternative to traditional milk, too. Coconut milk is packed with healthy fats, which provide an excellent source of energy and help to keep you feeling full. This is also what gives this ingredient its natural creaminess, which makes it feel more luxurious than other non-dairy alternatives.
To use canned coconut milk in your smoothie, add about a cupful as your liquid base. You can always top this up with a little water or juice if desired. Its smooth texture and natural sweetness will pair perfectly with tropical fruits like mango and pineapple, and it can also balance the tanginess of citrus fruits like oranges or limes. For something more decadent, try mixing coconut milk with cocoa powder and bananas for a sweet and chocolatey smoothie.
One top tip is to shake the can well before using, as the cream and liquid often separate. If you want an extra-thick smoothie, use only the solid cream layer from the top of the can.
Peaches
Canned peaches are a juicy and vibrant addition that can brighten up any smoothie. Typically packed at peak ripeness, they deliver consistent flavor and texture, with their softness making them super easy to blend. Since peaches are full of natural sweetness, you often won't feel the need to add other sweeteners when using them in your smoothie. Plus, they're rich in vitamins like A and C to keep your skin glowing and your immune system strong.
You can either drain the juice or syrup from the can completely or reserve a little to amp up the sweetness. Then, simply toss in a few peach slices with your favorite smoothie ingredients. You'll find that they pair well with a wide range of other fruits, but a classic combination is peaches, bananas, vanilla yogurt, and a touch of honey. You can also mix them with warm spices, like cinnamon, for a peach cobbler-inspired smoothie. Or, for a tangier twist, blend them with blueberries, orange juice, and fresh ginger.
Cherry pie filling
It might not be on your radar as a smoothie ingredient, but cherry pie filling can be a deliciously bold and flavorful component of any blended beverage. With the perfect sweet-tart balance, and offering plenty of vibrant color, these juicy fruits and their delicious thick syrup can turn your drink into a dessert-like treat with ease. Cherries are also rich in antioxidants, particularly anthocyanins, which have anti-inflammatory properties and may help improve recovery after workouts.
Start with 2-3 tablespoons of cherry pie filling, blending this with other fruits like bananas and blueberries, and your liquid of choice such as apple juice, milk, or coconut water. You could even blend in some oats or flaxseed for a heartier breakfast-style smoothie or make things extra creamy with the addition of avocado or Greek yogurt. Cherries also make an especially amazing accompaniment to chocolate, so try adding a sprinkle of cocoa powder into the mix for a mouth-watering black forest smoothie.
Pumpkin puree
Pumpkin puree isn't just for pumpkin pie and pumpkin muffins. It's the perfect ingredient to ensure your smoothies are creamy, flavorful, and nutrient-rich. This canned food brings sweetness and its unique earthy flavor to complement a wide variety of other additions. Its natural silky texture makes it an excellent alternative to bananas for thickening smoothies, too.
Rich in vitamin C and potassium, pumpkin can contribute to a healthy heart. It's also high in fiber, so, it can aid in digestion and keep you feeling fuller for longer. You can pair this simple ingredient with other fruits like bananas and apples, as well spices like cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg to bring the pumpkin spice vibes. Start with about ¼ cup of puree, blend, then adjust to taste if needed. For added protein, toss in a scoop of vanilla protein powder or a dollop of Greek yogurt. Or, to give your smoothie an extra dose of healthy fats, spoon in some peanut or almond butter. The nutty richness will pair amazingly with the earthy sweetness of the pumpkin.
Pumpkin puree can also be frozen into individual portions using an ice cube tray, making it easy to add a small amount to your smoothies when desired. This is a great method if you have a surplus of leftover puree that you'll struggle to use up within a few days.
Pears
If you love the taste of pears but don't have time for peeling, coring, and chopping fresh ones, canned pear halves or quarters are a great alternative that can be thrown straight into the blender without the need for prep. Their mild flavor makes them a versatile ingredient that won't clash with other fruits and smoothie additions.
Just drain the pears from the can, reserving some of the juice or syrup if desired, and blend them up with whatever you fancy. Anything warm, sweet, or nutty will work brilliantly, such as almond butter, vanilla extract, cinnamon, or ginger. Citrusy flavors like orange or lemon make a great pairing, too. A handful of spinach can add a refreshing green element, while chocolate syrup or cocoa powder can create a more indulgent result.
Canned pears often come packed in either light or heavy syrup, with the latter typically containing less sugar per can. Even after draining, fruit packed in heavy syrup will be significantly sweeter, so choose the light version (or, better still, pears packed in juice) if you'd like to keep your smoothie lower in sugar.
Pineapple
For a tropical-inspired treat, try mixing some canned pineapple into your next smoothie. The fresh fruit is notoriously time-consuming to prepare, with its tough skin and large crown, and once diced, it tends to keep for only a few days in the fridge. But conveniently shelf-stable and pre-prepared canned pineapple will have you enjoying those bright, tangy flavors in no time.
Canned pineapple comes in a few different forms — including chunks, rings, and crushed pineapple. Chunks and rings will be easier to separate from the juice or syrup, so bear this in mind if you'd like to add the fruit only to your smoothie. The pineapple juice can, however, be a great tool for adding sweetness to your drink while serving as the liquid component.
Blend the pineapple with coconut milk and frozen bananas for a drink that's reminiscent of the classic piña colada cocktail, or combine it with spinach and green apple for a nutrient-packed green smoothie with a refreshing twist. Pineapple will also pair wonderfully with other tropical fruits like mango, passion fruit, or kiwi, and it will complement the creamy ingredients such as yogurt or avocado.
Apple slices
Fresh apples are great for juicing, but when adding them to smoothies, the skin often needs removing to ensure a pulp-free result. Since canned apple slices are already peeled, they're the perfect time-saving solution, and being slightly softer in texture than fresh apples, they'll blend up even more easily. Apples are particularly nutrient-dense fruits, known for their high levels of fiber and vitamin C. Eating them can support digestive health, boost your immune system, and reduce your chances of developing some types of cancer.
Add canned apple slices to your blender with almond milk, a spoonful of peanut butter, and a sprinkle of cinnamon for a cozy apple pie smoothie. Flaxseed or oats can help to thicken things up and add sustenance, and maple syrup is great for adding a touch of extra sweetness. For a lighter, more refreshing blend, pair the apples with kale, a splash of lemon juice, and a handful of frozen berries.
While higher in sugar, canned apple pie filling can also be a delicious addition to smoothies. This has a thicker, more syrupy texture and is often enhanced with warming spices. It's perfect if you're after a more dessert-like smoothie. Applesauce can also work brilliantly if you want a more concentrated apple flavor without the spices or syrup.
Apricot
Canned apricots are somewhat of a hidden gem in the smoothie world. These sunny little fruits have a moreish sweet-tart flavor, and they'll give your drink a satisfying orange hue, too. They're a versatile choice for when you want to experiment with new flavor combinations or simply add a juicy element to the drink. So, if peaches are your go-to, remember that their smaller cousins can be just as tasty.
The natural sweetness and tender texture of canned apricots make them incredibly easy to incorporate into smoothies. Compared to peaches, they'll offer a slightly tarter taste, which can pair brilliantly with other sweet or creamy ingredients like honey and coconut milk. You could also use a combination of apricots, peaches, and nectarines for a vibrant stone fruit medley or combine them with mango and pineapple for a tropical twist. Fresh or frozen berries are also a fantastic ingredient for adding even more color and tang to your apricot smoothie.
Mango
There are few fruits as sweet and juicy as a perfectly tender, fresh mango, and since it's often picked at its peak ripeness, canned mango is equally as mouth-watering. Loaded with essential vitamins and vibrant color, this fruit is the ultimate ingredient for a satisfying tropical blend.
Mango will work wonderfully alongside a range of tropical and citrus fruits, berries, and leafy greens. Try blending up the drained, canned mango with fresh raspberries, banana, coconut milk, and orange juice for the perfect balance of creaminess, tang, and sweetness. Or, combine it with spinach, pineapple, lemon juice, coconut water, and spirulina powder to create a refreshing and nutrient-rich drink. You could even make a thicker smoothie bowl base by freezing the mango and other fruits before blitzing them up, with passion fruit pulp making a particularly great addition here.
A nutritious choice, too, mangoes are packed with vitamin C, and consuming just one cupful will provide about 67% of the daily recommended intake. They're also rich in polyphenols — a type of antioxidant that can help to protect your cells against free radical damage and reduce your chance of developing chronic diseases.
Spinach
Getting some nutritious greens into your smoothie is always a great idea, and spinach is one of the best ways to do it. The leaves aren't as tough and fibrous as some other greens like kale, making them easy to blend into a smooth drink. Spinach's flavor is also pretty mellow, so often, you won't even taste it in amongst the other sweeter ingredients.
Spinach is one of those vegetables that has a tendency to sit in the bottom of your crisper drawer, sometimes forgotten until it's past its use-by date and looking a little soggy. Canned spinach, on the other hand, can stay in your pantry for years without going bad, making it a brilliant option when you fancy adding some green goodness to your smoothie.
Try adding around a ¼ cup of canned spinach to your blender, along with some liquid and other fruits of choice. Pineapple, kiwi, mango, and apple would all make tasty accompaniments. You can always give the mixture a taste, and if you feel like there's room for more, add another spoonful of the canned greens.
Mandarin oranges
To give your smoothie a zesty citrus kick, grab some canned mandarin oranges. They're sweet, bright, and juicy, making them a delightful ingredient to work with that requires no peeling or chopping.
Simply drain the mandarin oranges and add the desired quantity to your blender. The fresh and citrusy nature of mandarin oranges means they pair well with richer, creamier ingredients, creating a satisfying balance of flavors and textures. One simple yet delicious combination is to pair the canned orange segments with frozen banana, milk (or a plant-based alternative), and vanilla extract for a drink that's thick and perfectly chilled. You could also throw in some Greek yogurt or almond butter to make things feel even more creamy.
The distinct natural sweetness of the oranges also makes them useful for masking the taste of smoothie additions that are popular for their health benefits but perhaps less appetizing, such as egg whites, protein powders, or collagen powders.
Condensed milk
Condensed milk is the ultimate indulgent addition to smoothies, providing a creamy texture and plenty of sweetness that can transform any drink into a dessert-like treat. A little goes a long way, so next time you're using this ingredient in your cooking or baking, you'll only need to reserve a few spoonfuls to enhance your next smoothie.
This ingredient might not offer you as much in the way of nutrition as many other canned foods, but condensed milk is all about flavor and texture. It's perfect for creating smoothies that feel a bit more luxurious, especially when you've got a hankering for something sweet. Try adding 1-2 tablespoons of condensed milk to your blender along with frozen bananas, a splash of milk, and a handful of strawberries for a richer, milkshake-style smoothie. A little will go a long way, so use condensed milk sparingly to avoid making your smoothie too sickly.
The silkiness of condensed milk also works wonderfully with water-rich fruits like mango, peaches, and orange, helping to add a thicker and creamier texture to a blend that would otherwise be more on the juicy side. You can also pair it with cocoa powder, caramel sauce, or peanut butter to really go all out with the indulgent theme.
Strawberries
An ingredient that features in countless smoothie recipes, strawberries are a wonderful fruit for adding color and sweet berry goodness to your drinks. And they don't always have to be fresh. Canned strawberries are just as tasty and versatile, plus you won't have to spend any time hulling or washing them.
There are so many ways to use these beloved berries, from the classic strawberry and banana smoothie to a bold berry medley with cherries, blueberries, and raspberries or a zesty orange-strawberry combo. They'll pair with just about any fruit — think apples, peaches, and kiwis, just to name a few more. You can also freeze canned strawberries (make sure to decant them into a plastic food bag or container first), which will help to chill your drink and give it a thicker texture once blended.
The pretty pink hue that strawberries can add to a drink is rather striking, too. You can even create a beautiful sunrise smoothie by first filling your glass halfway with a blended frozen strawberry and yogurt mixture, then pouring a combination of frozen mango and mango juice on top to fill the glass completely.
Grapefruit
With its recognizable tart flavor, canned grapefruit is an ideal choice for balancing out the sweetness of other fruits in your smoothie. It's super refreshing and juicy, offering the ultimate citrusy kick and plenty of health benefits, too. Grapefruit is packed with essential vitamins and minerals, such as potassium, which contributes to a healthy heart, and vitamin A, which has anti-inflammatory properties and can reduce your chances of developing certain eye conditions.
For a balanced result, blend your canned grapefruit with naturally sweet fruits like pineapple, peach, and banana. If it's packed in syrup, you can always add a tablespoon or two of this to the blender, too. When it comes to the liquid component of your smoothie, coconut water or fruit juices like orange or apple will work brilliantly.
If a tarter flavor profile is more your thing, try combining grapefruit with cucumber, green apple, a splash of lemon or lime juice, and perhaps some fresh ginger for a little warmth. This makes a beautifully refreshing drink that you can serve alongside a more substantial breakfast, such as oatmeal or a granola bowl.