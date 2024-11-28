14 Canned Foods That Will Take Your Smoothies To The Next Level

When you're in need of a quick, nutritious breakfast or snack that's easy to take with you on the go, a smoothie is the answer. But if your usual blend is starting to feel uninspired, it might be time to shake things up. Smoothies are super versatile, with endless flavor combinations and add-ins to try, and you don't even need to have a fridge full of fresh ingredients to create something delicious. The canned foods sitting in your pantry can be just as valuable for blitzing up into your fruity morning drink.

Reach for canned fruits, and you won't be faced with any time-consuming peeling, slicing, or waiting for fresh fruit to ripen. Plus, these often come packed in juice or syrup, which can be fantastic for adding extra flavor to your smoothie. And it's not just fruit that can transform your plain old smoothie into something a little more exciting. Some unexpected ingredients, such as pumpkin puree and condensed milk, are also great for adding new tastes and textures.

Whether you're feeling a refreshing pick-me-up, a cozy fall-inspired drink, or something more indulgent, there's a canned ingredient that can boost your favorite smoothie recipes. From sweet, juicy fruits like peaches and strawberries to creamy bases like coconut milk, there are plenty of options to explore. So, let's run through 14 of the ultimate canned add-ins that are sure to make your next blender creation taste wonderful.

