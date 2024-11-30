We Asked 14 Celeb Chefs How They Order Their Steak

At Tasting Table, we spend a lot of time speaking with top chefs from around the world about the various ways to prepare and cook all types of food and drink. We even chat with them about some of their favorite desserts, coffee brands, and biggest culinary adventures. Recently, Tasting Table had the opportunity to attend the New York City Food and Wine Festival and privilege of talking with some of the best chefs around. Among our questions regarding cooking techniques and the intricacies of ingredients, we inquired about how they like to order their steak when dining out.

Chefs often develop a personal cooking style that's typically influenced by cultural or familial connections. How they cook their food, though, is not necessarily how they order their food. Chefs often cook steak to medium rare — a doneness that is sometimes perceived as the pinnacle of a perfectly cooked steak. But not every chef prefers ordering or eating their steak this way. From black and blue to medium well, it may surprise you how your favorite celebrity chefs like to order their red meat.