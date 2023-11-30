Kardea Brown Tells Tasting Table Her Favorite Dishes For Holiday Entertaining

Kardea Brown recognizes the importance of honoring family traditions in the kitchen, though her approach may be slightly different at times. She says her grandmother was known to serve a "traditional turkey, roasted" on the holiday table each year. However, Brown favors a different turkey cooking method to speed things up in the kitchen. "I like to spatchcock, so [the turkey] can cook a little faster, and I can do everything else that I need to do," Brown tells Tasting Table. In terms of other festive favorites, the "Delicious Miss Brown" star names a few must-haves: "Macaroni and cheese, and you've got to have your collard greens and honey-baked ham."

Since we know how skilled Brown is at creating magical meals from scratch, we were curious to see whether she used any canned foods to streamline her holiday menu plans. "You can never go wrong with a can of cranberries or cranberry sauce," she says. Although Brown acknowledges that canned cranberries are a divisive subject in some culinary circles, she can't stress their versatility enough. "You can break that down and make so many different things — you can add it to your salads, or you can make a sauce out of it. You should always have some type of canned cranberry around." We couldn't agree more. As Brown suggests, canned cranberries are an easy way to lend a bright burst of flavor to just about any holiday recipe, from sweet to savory.