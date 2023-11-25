15 Best Canned Foods To Donate

We live in a world where access to fresh produce isn't always guaranteed, people from many walks of life are affected by food insecurity, and millions of families rely on charity assistance. Food banks, shelters, emergency relief projects, and charities that serve vulnerable children, the older population, and veterans are seeing ever-increasing demand. Donating food can transform the lives of many — but it might feel daunting. Your first point of call should be to seek out your local food-assistance programs, which usually provide a list of items they consider the highest priority.

Although unassuming, canned foods are nonperishable, don't take up much space at home, and offer some of the best nutritional balance — often just as robustly as fresh food — to make them a perfect donation item. Moreover, canned goods are especially beneficial for people who may not have access to cooking equipment like appliances or cookware.

We've selected the items on this list based on strict criteria: they must be nourishing, filling, and versatile. Some are suitable to eat straight from the can, such as spaghetti and meatballs, while others, like canned beans or vegetables, may require a few other staple ingredients. When donating, make sure the cans are in perfect condition and within their expiration date, and whenever possible, choose cans with a ring-pull for easier access, eliminating the need for a can opener. Okay, let's jump into how you can make a difference — one can at a time.