When Life Gives You Leftover Hot Dog Buns, Load Them With Ice Cream

You just organized a fantastic dinner party but appeared to have been a little overzealous when stocking up on ingredients meant for the grill. Not to fear, there's a way you can repurpose any excess hot dog buns and lobster rolls: By turning them into dessert. With a simple swipe of butter, those pieces of bread can be toasted to golden, crunchy perfection before they become handy platforms for sweet creations to feed your friends. This is the kind of easy-to-make and quick-to-customize recipe that is ideal for large gatherings.

Advertisement

Top the buttery, grilled pieces with a simple cinnamon and sugar mix, or spoon homemade almond butter across one of the open faces. You now have the perfect foundation to build the ice cream treat of your dreams. Toasted hot dog boats can be loaded up with swipes of Nutella or drizzles of melted chocolate before scoops of coffee gelato are tucked into the fold. You can set out various ice creams and gelato flavors for guests to pick and choose from as they build their own desserts.