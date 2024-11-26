How To Transform Leftover Pie Crust Into Sweet And Crispy Fries
With a diverse array of sweet and savory pie recipes out there, you'll be hard-pressed to pick just one favorite. For those who love making a pie entirely from scratch, you know the fun -– and sometimes frustration –- of choosing the best pie crust for your next bake and, what's more? Making a basic pie crust. One of the best things about making your own pie crust is the leftover scrap dough that remains. You can actually repurpose this dough and turn it into a fabulous snack with both sweet and savory options.
Turning your leftover pie dough into "pie fries" takes nearly no time and allows you to use up every last bit of your excess ingredients. Simply roll out your pie dough slightly thicker than you would for a crust, cut it up into fry-sized strips, coat with butter and seasonings, and bake in a 350-degree Fahrenheit oven for about 10 to 12 minutes, keeping a close eye on your fries so they don't burn. While the most popular seasoning for pie fries is a coating of cinnamon and sugar, there are plenty of creative ideas that you can come up with based on the type of leftover pie crust you're using.
Tips for leftover pie crust fries
Much like making s'mores nachos, with leftover pie crust fries, it's all about the toppings. On the sweet side, a brush of butter and a generous sprinkle of cinnamon sugar like Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust (available on Amazon) is a quick and easy way to go. If you really want to give your pie fries an authentic feel, they'll need a dipping sauce like honey apple butter. If you've got leftover crust from a savory chicken or beef bourguignon pot pie recipe, you can play with these flavors for a twist on pie fries.
Take your savory crust, roll it out, and cut it just as you would for sweet pie fries. After brushing with butter, instead of adding a sweet mixture, try something like Trader Joe's Everything But the Leftovers Seasoning Blend (available on Amazon) for all the gravy-inspired flavors you love. You can even prepare a simple sausage gravy recipe for dipping your fries. Transforming leftover pie crust into your new favorite snack makes the entire process of baking a pie from scratch the gift that keeps on giving.