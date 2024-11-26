How To Transform Leftover Pie Crust Into Sweet And Crispy Fries

With a diverse array of sweet and savory pie recipes out there, you'll be hard-pressed to pick just one favorite. For those who love making a pie entirely from scratch, you know the fun -– and sometimes frustration –- of choosing the best pie crust for your next bake and, what's more? Making a basic pie crust. One of the best things about making your own pie crust is the leftover scrap dough that remains. You can actually repurpose this dough and turn it into a fabulous snack with both sweet and savory options.

Turning your leftover pie dough into "pie fries" takes nearly no time and allows you to use up every last bit of your excess ingredients. Simply roll out your pie dough slightly thicker than you would for a crust, cut it up into fry-sized strips, coat with butter and seasonings, and bake in a 350-degree Fahrenheit oven for about 10 to 12 minutes, keeping a close eye on your fries so they don't burn. While the most popular seasoning for pie fries is a coating of cinnamon and sugar, there are plenty of creative ideas that you can come up with based on the type of leftover pie crust you're using.