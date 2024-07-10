The Toppings You Need To Make The Best S'mores Nachos
One of the best things about nachos is that they're highly customizable to suit a wide variety of tastes. Whether your base is savory or sweet, the toppings are what make a plate of nachos most memorable. In a twist befitting the most indulgent sweet tooth, taking the classic nacho format and using it as a template for the campfire favorite creates decadent dessert known as s'mores nachos. Similar to a rainy day s'mores dip, this crumbly snack is bursting with graham cracker, chocolate, and marshmallow goodness. As with any delicious plate of nachos, the right choice of toppings allows for an endless variety of options to enhance your s'mores.
Starting with a generous crumble of graham crackers –- or even a graham cracker pie crust if you want more of a s'mores "tostada" -– you can draw inspiration from just about anywhere when choosing how to top your s'mores nachos. As long as you include the typical taste trio of graham crackers, chocolate, and marshmallow in some form, the s'mores vibe will be consistently present. From that jumping off point, there's a huge variety of tasty odds and ends you can add to suit your preferences. With so many to choose from, consider a handful of different versions inspired by favorite desserts.
Campfire classic s'mores nachos
This version is drawn straight from the fireside of any campout. Start by crumbling a stack of graham crackers into chip-sized form and spreading them across a plate to await toppings. Whether honey, cinnamon, chocolate, or more, you can choose your favorite graham crackers or even a bite-sized alternative like Teddy Grahams. Choose any of our recommended brands of mini, regular, or jumbo marshmallows to top your crackers, either roasting the mallows first or carefully scorching them with a brûlée torch after adding to your plate.You can also try marshmallow fluff as a creamier mix-in.
For the chocolate element, consider the different tastes and textures you'll use to evoke a classic feel for your s'mores. Small squares of Hershey bars are the typical s'mores go-to, but for a richer flavor, you can chop up chunks of chocolate fudge instead. Hershey's Kisses or even chocolate chips are also a good option for a solid chocolate topping. A more sauce-like chocolate topping will invite a generous drizzle of chocolate syrup or hot fudge sauce to give your s'mores nachos a sticky-sweet texture.
Fluffernutter-inspired s'mores nachos
Add a one-two punch of salty sweetness to your s'mores nachos with this terrific take on a classic American sandwich, the fluffernutter. Starting with a typical graham and marshmallow "nacho" base of your choosing, amp up the chocolate and peanut butter element to hit all three classic s'mores notes along with the addition of creamy or crunchy peanut butter. For this particular version, marshmallow fluff or creme is recommended for a texture consistent with a traditional fluffernutter; however, that's definitely open to your own interpretation.
Now, it's time to get nuts — peanuts, that is. You can make your own simple peanut butter dessert topping with items likely already in your pantry, or you can easily grab a store-bought version from Reese's or Smuckers. To keep the chocolate element consistent, chop Reese's peanut butter cups into chunks to add into the mix. Change up the texture of your fluffernutter-inspired s'mores nachos by chopping Skippy wafer bars or fudge covered Nutter Butter sandwich cookies as an extra crunchy topping.
Pie-style s'mores nachos
If you're a fan of pie no matter the time of day or year, then get a slice of these wonderful s'mores nachos inspired by the comforting flavors of pumpkin pie spice. This would be an excellent version to use a graham cracker crust as your base and mix in some cinnamon graham "chips" along with the rest of your toppings. You can buy one already made at the store or craft a simple graham cracker crust at home. Keeping to a pie-like texture, either melted mini marshmallows or marshmallow fluff would be ideal for this version. You can also try Dandies maple and pumpkin flavored marshmallows or Stuffed Puffs salted caramel marshmallows for that extra warmed pie taste.
Drizzle fudge sauce and a handful of butterscotch chips over your graham cracker and marshmallow mixture to get all of the s'mores and pie flavors combined. Shaved dark or milk chocolate is also a great choice, which you can carefully make with a microplane or small grater. If you're feeling fruity, add dried apple rings or a few spoonfuls of your favorite pie filling. Sprinkle a pie seasoning blend over everything, and voila!
S'mores nachos as a banana split
Similar to banana split ice cream nachos, you can combine both classic desserts by giving your s'mores nachos banana split-inspired toppings. This version will include the fruit flavors of sliced bananas and maraschino or Luxardo cherries combined with your graham crackers and melted marshmallows or marshmallow fluff. Brûlée your bananas prior to adding them to your s'mores nachos for a crispy texture inspired by yet another favorite dessert: bananas foster. For more of a sundae-style topping, you can also add the marshmallow element in the form of a marshmallow flavored whipped cream.
Use a chocolate syrup or fudge sauce to top your nachos to keep the sundae-inspired blend of tastes and textures flowing. Add a little something extra with a sprinkle of chopped peanuts, a drizzle or strawberry sauce, or a hearty spoonful of crushed pineapple. The sweetness of s'mores and the fruity fun of a banana split make the perfect duo of decadent desserts. And if you were wondering, you can totally add sprinkles on top too!
Unicorn-style s'mores nachos
With unicorn-style s'mores nachos, you won't want to skimp on the sprinkles or any other fun and creative toppings. This version of the dessert invites you to be extra playful and come up with clever ways to get the graham cracker, marshmallow, and chocolate flavors into your dish, all while playing with color, taste, and texture. Whether you use rainbow sprinkles or edible glitter, these nachos are made best with attention paid to even the little details.
Speaking of sprinkles, add an extra bit of whimsy and a dash of colorful fun with bite-sized grahams or frosted circus animal cookies for a perfect base. Top this with any variety of colorful marshmallows like Jet-Puffed's special color changer marshmallows, which turn a different color when exposed to heat, or fruity-fun mini marshmallows, which feature orange, lemon, lime, and strawberry flavors. A rainbow of regular or mini M&Ms are ideal to add the chocolate element. You can even try rainbow brownie Hershey's Kisses for an extra rich, chocolatey taste. Just remember that whatever version of s'mores nachos you choose to make, these kinds of dessert dishes are best enjoyed with a group to avoid a sugar overload.