The Toppings You Need To Make The Best S'mores Nachos

One of the best things about nachos is that they're highly customizable to suit a wide variety of tastes. Whether your base is savory or sweet, the toppings are what make a plate of nachos most memorable. In a twist befitting the most indulgent sweet tooth, taking the classic nacho format and using it as a template for the campfire favorite creates decadent dessert known as s'mores nachos. Similar to a rainy day s'mores dip, this crumbly snack is bursting with graham cracker, chocolate, and marshmallow goodness. As with any delicious plate of nachos, the right choice of toppings allows for an endless variety of options to enhance your s'mores.

Starting with a generous crumble of graham crackers –- or even a graham cracker pie crust if you want more of a s'mores "tostada" -– you can draw inspiration from just about anywhere when choosing how to top your s'mores nachos. As long as you include the typical taste trio of graham crackers, chocolate, and marshmallow in some form, the s'mores vibe will be consistently present. From that jumping off point, there's a huge variety of tasty odds and ends you can add to suit your preferences. With so many to choose from, consider a handful of different versions inspired by favorite desserts.