Banana Split Nachos Are The Ultimate Way To Level Up The Classic Treat

Though the origins of the banana split are still hotly contested, one thing is for sure: It is always an appealing dessert. In fact, you'll go bananas for this new way of reimagining the classic treat. That is, banana split nachos. These aren't savory nachos and are leaps and bounds beyond the traditional banana split, taking the formerly spoon-able dessert to a new level of handheld and shareable enjoyment. Consider the fun of a huge plate of nachos but adapted in a format guaranteed to fulfill your sweet tooth.

A classic banana split typically contains a scoop each of vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry ice cream. But with so many interesting and unique ice cream flavors out there, you're free to choose whatever ice cream you like best. In fact, assembling a large plate of dessert nachos together with friends and family before joyfully and messily indulging can be a fun group activity. If you like a sweet-and-salty combo, you could pair standard nacho tortilla chips with all of the usual banana split accompaniments, or you could keep the whole dish in sweet territory by breaking up pie crusts to serve as the chips.