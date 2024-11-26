Skip The Chocolate And Just Add Coffee For A Decadent Mousse

As for the technique, all the best tips you know about making chocolate mousse will come in handy if you choose to go with the traditional technique that uses eggs for making coffee mousse. One of the most important of these is not to overwhip your heavy whipping cream; that's the reason your mousse can turn out grainy.

Serve the dessert as is — it can be fun to serve it in coffee or espresso cups topped with cream and dusted with cocoa, to look like a cappuccino. But you can also use the mousse anywhere you'd use its chocolate cousin. For the best of both worlds (and textures) place it between layers of chocolate sponge cake for a dreamy, decadent chocolate coffee mousse cake. The combo of coffee and chocolate is just so good that we can't help thinking chocolate sauce or shaved chocolate on top of coffee mousse would be a match made in heaven. One of our favorite Starbucks secret menu hacks is to add chocolate mousse onto cold brew — but a coffee mousse? That would take an iced coffee to a whole other level. Just like with chocolate mousse, store leftovers in the fridge or freezer in an airtight container.

