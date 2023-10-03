Hack Your Starbucks Cold Brew With A Chocolate Mousse Twist

The Starbucks secret menu has blessed us with a cereal-inspired cinnamon sugar drink, a Frappuccino that tastes like a Wendy's Frosty, and a refreshing passion tea Frappuccino – but for dedicated chocolate aficionados, it also has a beverage that is sure to satisfy. Enter the Chocolate Mousse Cold Brew, courtesy of Totally the Bomb. While chocolate mousse itself heavily emphasizes the main ingredient, it also typically incorporates heavy cream and a little vanilla extract to achieve a light, airy texture and a slight balance of flavors. The Chocolate Mousse Cold Brew does the same, offering rich chocolatey flavor with a few other sweet additions.

Here's what to order: A venti vanilla sweet cream cold brew with two pumps of vanilla syrup, instead of the three it comes with. Then add four pumps of mocha sauce and a chocolate cold foam on top, and ask for two pumps of mocha sauce in the cold foam. Finally, request the cookie crumble topping, which is the same as what you'll find on a Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino. And there you have it — a rich, chocolate mousse-inspired drink that goes heavy on the chocolate and light on the vanilla.