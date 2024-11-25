5 Basic Pasta Shapes And The Unique Swaps You Should Use Instead

You may be hesitant about making a swap in your most beloved pasta recipes. Pasta does carry a lot of tradition, after all — but the wide world of pasta shapes is far too diverse to not explore. Most Americans are familiar with a decent range of pasta, penne, linguine, lasagna, and other supermarket staples, yet that only scratches the surface of what's available to you. By most counts, there are at least 350 different types of pasta out there, many of which are regional Italian designs made for specific dishes or sauces. And it's that kind of variety that makes exploring different pasta shapes so rewarding.

The shapes aren't just for fun, and even more well-known pasta usually have very specific reasons why they are shaped the way they are. So, here is the challenge to break out of your normal pasta habits and try something new. Nobody will be complaining when you serve your classic ragu alla Bolognese sauce with linguine or penne, but until you try it with some ribbony tagliatelle, you don't know what you are missing. These unique pasta swaps are not saying your classic shapes aren't doing a good job, just that for some dishes there are specialized players more directly suited for the task. And while the pasta shapes we recommend are less common than the basic ones you should swap them for, most of them are still relatively easy to find, either in grocery stores, specialty stores, or online.

