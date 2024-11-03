The Classic Shape To Avoid For Better Pasta Bakes

Pasta bakes are a classic Italian-American comfort meal and are usually easy to prepare. Tomato or meat sauce is mixed with pasta, covered with cheese, and baked to saucy, cheesy, crispy perfection for a go-to weeknight dinner. The crowd-pleasing and hands-off casserole dish is usually synonymous with the ziti shape. In fact, ziti probably gets used more in baked pasta than in any other dish. But we're here to break some news to you: Ziti isn't the best option to use in pasta bakes, and it all boils down to the nature of the shape.

Advertisement

The tubular pasta is smooth on all sides and has a relatively narrow center. Because the shape has such even sides, there's nothing for the pasta sauce to stick to. This leads to a forked bite that drips sauce back onto the plate; and, even worse, sauceless noodles going into your mouth. For better pasta bakes, choose a sturdy, tubular pasta with ridges on the outside to trap sauce and cheese. Rigatoni fits the bill perfectly, but even penne rigate or mid-sized shells would serve as better sauce vehicles than ziti.