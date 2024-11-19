The Best Restaurants In LA To Celebrate Thanksgiving 2024
Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and if you're looking to avoid the kitchen, dining out is a great alternative. Many of LA's best hotels and restaurants are hosting a holiday celebration on the 28th, ensuring that you and your family can fill your hearts and bellies without having to go through the hassle of preparing your own feast. Whether you're looking to celebrate with a beachside brunch in Santa Monica or a fancy dinner in a top Beverly Hills restaurant, Los Angeles eateries are pulling out all of the stops for Thanksgiving 2024.
While a roasted turkey is a comforting staple, many restaurants are also branching out with more unique and innovative dishes ranging from lamb osso bucco to seafood-forward spreads. Rather than pulling out the recipe books, start making some reservations. In order to build this list, I researched the local restaurants that are offering dine-in specials for the holiday. And as a local, I am also privy to relevant info on LA's best restaurants.
Spago Beverly Hills
This Thanksgiving, Chef Wolfgang Puck's flagship restaurant Spago will be serving a four-course family-style feast that costs $210 per person. After enjoying a curated and seasonal amuse bouche, guests will be able to indulge in a nostalgic slow-roasted turkey with a sourdough and chanterelle mushroom stuffing. Other highlights include a Yukon gold potato purée with crème fraîche and an aged white cheddar and fontina mac and cheese. At the end of the meal, treat yourself to a slice of basque cheesecake or pumpkin pie from Della's Pie Station.
1 Pico
1 Pico at Santa Monica's Shutters on the Beach is ringing in the holiday with a $125 three-course prix fixe menu. Enjoy a beachside setting while enjoying your choice of burrata and beets or salmon carpaccio as your starter. These apps are then followed by items like a butternut squash Wellington or heirloom turkey. Then, end the celebration with a pumpkin pie, vegan panna cotta, or a maple pecan tart all while sipping a glass of wine or champagne.
Carbon Beach Club
In true Malibu fashion, sit oceanside this Thanksgiving when you book your celebration at Carbon Beach Club. From 11:00 am to 9:00 pm, guests can reserve their spot for a coursed experience that costs $134 with a 7-wine pairing and $90 without. Children 12 and under can dine for $45. For your first course, go light or heavy with a radicchio salad or lobster bisque before enjoying a roasted turkey breast, prime rib, or bucatini as your main course. Of course, no Thanksgiving feast is complete without pumpkin pie or panna cotta for dessert.
La Boucherie
Located in InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown, La Boucherie is an elegant French eatery that boasts epic views of the city and surrounding skyline from the hotel's 71st floor. Costing $95 per person, the Thanksgiving menu celebrates the season with an Okinawa sweet potato soup topped with ricotta and tarragon oil, organic turkey breast, and much more. The pumpkin spice crème brûlée also puts a seasonal touch on a French favorite. La Boucherie also has an incredible wine list that you can use to enhance your holiday spread.
Costa Covo Osteria
Costa Covo is the latest and greatest restaurant at the L'Ermitage Beverly Hills. Though the restaurant typically serves up modern Italian fare, it will add a comforting holiday twist for its special Thanksgiving feast. Reserve your spot for $85 per person and experience a three-course meal by Executive Chef Todd Matthews. Highlights include ember-roasted honeynut squash bisque, phyllo-crusted branzino, and sweet potato gnocchi. Make sure you save room for homemade pies by pastry chef Stephanie Boswell.
The Surfing Fox
The Pierside Hotel's The Surfing Fox is an upbeat and beachy restaurant located in Santa Monica. The menu focuses on coastal California cuisine alongside craft cocktails and premium wines, but on Thanksgiving, the eatery is hosting a three-course dinner that costs $75 per person. Patrons have the choice between a frisée salad or roasted honey squash soup as an appetizer, followed by a turkey dinner with mashed potatoes, gravy, haricot vert, and cranberry sauce or a mushroom and spinach ravioli. Expect a classic pumpkin pie for your final course.
Juniper Lounge & Garden
Juniper Lounge and Garden is a bohemian-style restaurant in West Hollywood. For $125 per person, and $65 per kid's plate, guests can embark on a three-course family-style meal while gathering around cozy fire pits in the garden area. In addition to Thanksgiving must-haves like turkey and potatoes, the meal will also feature a house-made hot cider. There's also a festive vegan menu available for plant-based diners.
Catch Steak
Do you prefer an a la carte experience that you can build yourself? Catch Steak will be serving festive creations like roasted turkey that features sliced breast meat and confit dark meat served with a brioche stuffing. Sides include truffle mashed potatoes, roasted brussels, and a citrusy cranberry sauce. Once the savory courses are finished, indulge in the pumpkin spice donuts topped with caramel apples and a creamy anglaise.
The Hideaway
The Hideaway in Beverly Hills is the ultimate place for modern Mexican cuisine in the 90210. Get in the holiday spirit in the heart of Rodeo Drive for only $55 a person with The Hideaway's special turkey dinner. The entire menu includes iconic classics like roasted turkey, marshmallow yams, mushroom gravy, and a signature, homemade cranberry sauce. For dessert, enjoy a slice of pumpkin or warm pecan pie.
Fig
Fig at the Fairmont Miramar in Santa Monica is hosting its annual Thanksgiving feast for hotel guests and locals alike. In addition to a succulent, slow-roasted free-range turkey, patrons can expect plenty of deliciousness from this $90 pre-fixed feast. Menu highlights include a truffle leek and potato soup, warm duck confit, and butternut squash tortellini. Treat yourself to a sweet ending with the pumpkin crème brûlèe with vanilla ice cream.
Marelle
Marelle, which recently opened at the new Sandbourne Santa Monica, is hosting both a brunch and dinner on Thanksgiving. Those who opt for the brunch special will be treated to dishes like pumpkin-spiced pancakes and Bloody Marys with bacon. If you visit during dinner, expect a $95 pre-set menu that starts with either a roasted pear salad or butternut squash soup. For your main course, make a tough choice between roasted turkey, crispy ora king salmon, herb-crusted prime rib, or lemon mushroom rigatoni.
Sugar Palm
Sugar Palm is another Santa Monica restaurant located at the Viceroy Hotel. The sprawling poolside patio is the ideal location for a three-course California feast, which costs $90 and is served family-style. Warm up with the butternut squash soup before digging into the juicy turkey which is roasted to perfection. You can also switch up your Thanksgiving tradition and opt for the lamb osso bucco with a rich red wine au jus instead. No holiday spread is complete without sides, and Sugar Palm will be offering Brussels sprouts, mac and cheese, and more.
Merois
You can spend Thanksgiving on LA's famed sunset strip when you book a reservation at Merois. The rooftop restaurant by chef Wolfgang Puck can be found at The Pendry West Hollywood, serving sweeping city views alongside a special holiday menu. Kaluga caviar with crème fraîche on scallion brioche is a decadent and elegant starter. But if you prefer to keep things classic, opt for the roasted turkey with cranberry compote, honey nut squash, and chive pomme puree.
Catch LA
Catch LA might be one of the trendiest places in town for rooftop views and seafood, but it is also a great place to celebrate with the family. The exclusive Thanksgiving menu will revolve around an oven-roasted turkey and costs $365. The meal is complete with all the traditional fixings such as dark meat stuffing, potato puree, gravy, and cranberry sauce. For $15, finish off the meal with caramel apple streusel served alongside vanilla ice cream.
Ardor
Ardor's sleek, earthy, and lush, plant-filled setting is the coolest backdrop to your Thanksgiving festivities. The pre-set menu costs $135 per person and will feature a veggie-forward selection of chef-driven dishes. Start with freshly baked milk bread followed by a roasted parsnip bisque, scallop semi-crudo, or a green goddess salad. There is also a pasta course of pumpkin agnolotti, followed by a selection of entrees including roasted turkey and vegan sweet potato curry. For dessert, the pastry chefs have pulled together a delicious selection of traditional pies ranging from apple to pecan.
Sirena
Sirena at The Georgian is a beautiful, Art Deco restaurant that offers terrace seating that looks out onto Ocean Avenue and Palisades Park. This Thanksgiving, the hotel's signature restaurant will serve a three-course spread that costs $150 for adults and $75 for children. The menu will focus on using seasonal produce and ingredients that are locally sourced. The main dishes sound amazing, but don't be surprised if the appetizers, including a crisp chicory salad, a Hokkaido scallop crudo, and steamed clams, steal the show. Diners can opt for a classic sage and brown butter turkey or innovative dishes like the truffle and sheep's milk ricotta agnolotti.
The Cat & the Fiddle
Dine out on a budget when you choose The Cat & Fiddle for your Thanksgiving needs. On November 28th, adults cost $44 and kids cost $22 and you'll enjoy your choice of butternut squash soup or green salad as a starter. Though the roasted turkey with mushrooms and kale stuffing is the star of the show, there is also a vegan nut roast alternative. For the final course, keep things classic with pumpkin pie or indulge in a rich chocolate brownie with vanilla ice cream.
Bourbon Steak LA
Head to LA's famous Americana Mall and spend Thanksgiving at Michelin-starred chef Michael Mina's Bourbon Steak. Curated by Executive Chef Gabriel Pulido, the special three-course menu costs $125 per person. Expect delicious bites such as roasted turkey, prime rib, and lobster pot pie. There is also a supplemental white truffle gnocchi course worth splurging on along with desserts like a pumpkin spice candy bar or a crème brûlée cheesecake.
Openaire
Created by two Michelin-starred Chef Josiah Citrin, Openaire's greenhouse-inspired setting is the perfect place to enjoy a full heart and stomach on Thanksgiving. For $95 a person, enjoy a three-course menu featuring dishes like a seasonal salad with pickled pears and candied walnuts, pumpkin soup with crème fraiche, and a scallop crudo with yuzu vinaigrette. When it comes to mains, select from turkey with stuffing, prime rib with zippy horseradish cream, or salmon with a curry-infused carrot sauce.
Crossroads Kitchen
Do you prefer a plant-based Thanksgiving experience? With two locations in West Hollywood and Calabasas, Crossroads Kitchen offers a vegan alternative to your standard Turkey Day lunch or dinner. The four-course menu costs $80 per person and is available from noon to 6:00 p.m. Start with a celery root soup and a Waldorf salad before diving into the entrees. Main course options include a breaded scallopini or roasted lion's mane mushrooms with gravy. The mains are also served with an array of sides like mashed potatoes and stuffing.
Boxwood
Boxwood at The London West Hollywood is celebrating Thanksgiving with a three-course meal crafted by Executive Chef Anthony Keene. The meal costs $110 per person but can be enhanced with a $75 seafood tower. In addition to a roasted turkey with brioche stuffing, enjoy more innovative and unique dishes like the baked sweet crab gratin, New England lobster risotto, or a vegan-friendly tandoori-spiced cauliflower steak. Dessert options include an English toffee pudding, baked blueberry crisp, or a baked apple tart.
San Laurel
San Laurel is a Downtown Los Angeles restaurant featuring chef José Andrés' signature Spanish-inspired flavors. This turkey day, the bohemian eatery will offer up a $160 meal that will include unique takes on Thanksgiving classics. From a compressed pear and sweet potato dish to a traditional Mary's Farm turkey, guests can expect a dynamic menu from start to finish. At the end of the meal, finish on a sweet note with the chef's signature burnt Basque cheesecake with sticky-spiced pecans.
The Restaurant at Hotel Bel-Air
Hotel Bel-Air is one of the most timeless and elegant properties in the city, so what better way to indulge in luxury than with a Thanksgiving meal at The Restaurant? Culinary Director Joe Garcia has created a three-course experience that costs $250 for adults and is sure to leave a lasting impression. From turkey to truffle-infused potatoes, expect a high-end twist across each dish. Once you've filled up on Garcia's contemporary take on comforting recipes, spend some time exploring the grand dessert buffet table boasting decadent sweets and treats created by Pastry Chef Christophe Rull.
Agents Only
Pasadena's Hotel Dena is home to Agents Only, a vibrant bar and lounge that offers an exclusive vibe with only 42 seats across the dim-lit and modern space. From November 27th to December 1st, Agents Only will be offering a $50 pre-set menu that kicks off with a fresh citrus salad with spring mix, berries, shaved almonds, queso fresco, and pomegranate vinaigrette. Not into salad? Opt for the cozy butternut squash soup instead. In addition to the traditional Thanksgiving dinner, which includes a roasted turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, yams, pan gravy, and a green bean casserole, you can also choose the pan-roasted Atlantic salmon if you want to pass on the poultry. End your meal with a slice of pumpkin cheesecake and a glass of bubbles!
