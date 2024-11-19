The Best Restaurants In LA To Celebrate Thanksgiving 2024

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and if you're looking to avoid the kitchen, dining out is a great alternative. Many of LA's best hotels and restaurants are hosting a holiday celebration on the 28th, ensuring that you and your family can fill your hearts and bellies without having to go through the hassle of preparing your own feast. Whether you're looking to celebrate with a beachside brunch in Santa Monica or a fancy dinner in a top Beverly Hills restaurant, Los Angeles eateries are pulling out all of the stops for Thanksgiving 2024.

While a roasted turkey is a comforting staple, many restaurants are also branching out with more unique and innovative dishes ranging from lamb osso bucco to seafood-forward spreads. Rather than pulling out the recipe books, start making some reservations. In order to build this list, I researched the local restaurants that are offering dine-in specials for the holiday. And as a local, I am also privy to relevant info on LA's best restaurants.