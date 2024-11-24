This Is The Biggest Mistake You're Making With Fudge

With the cooking hacks and shortcuts that social media boasts today, it's no surprise that there are tons of recipes out there claiming to result in perfect fudge in just a few steps and even fewer ingredients. While these recipes can be great in a pinch, they can't compare to the finished fudge made using the old-school method. This recipe is a bit more finicky though — a labor of love, if you will. In both methods, there's one critical tip that will make or break your fudge. Preston Stewart, Director of Chocolate at Onyx Coffee Lab and Project Manager for Terroir Chocolate, let us in on it, saying, "Using the wrong chocolate is a HUGE deal."

If you haven't given much thought to the different types of chocolate other than which you like best, Stewart explains that they differ in ingredients, fat content, and sugar content, which can all affect how your fudge turns out. Chocolate chips, named milk and semi-sweet, have a "low fat content and a high sugar and milk powder content," he says. This can cause your fudge to crystallize, which Stewart names "one of the biggest challenges when making fudge the traditional and old school way." So what should you use for the best results? "Since fudge making involves lots of sugar, using a chocolate with a lower sugar content is very helpful," the master chocolatier suggests. Doing so will ensure your fudge is not sickeningly sweet and has the right creamy but structured texture.

