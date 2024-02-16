Dried Raspberries Give Homemade Fudge A Satisfying Tartness

Despite having a simple, straightforward recipe, the taste of fudge is anything but. The sweet treat is sinfully silky, melting into your mouth with each bite with an unrivaled richness. But when fudge has a plain chocolate flavor, it can be quite one-note, which is why dried raspberries are a welcome addition.

Raspberries deliver a fruity tartness to cut through the richness of the fudge while bringing an interesting textural difference with its chewiness. In her dark chocolate raspberry fudge, recipe developer Michelle McGlinn opts for freeze-dried raspberries, which have a light, crisp texture. Still, they give the dark chocolate fudge a bit of airiness from both the texture and light zest.

If you prefer the chewiness of regular dried raspberries, they make a delicious addition to the fudge. Chop them up to add as a topping to the fudge as it sets or fold them into the batter. Though McGlinn filled the fudge with a raspberry filling, dried berries bring pockets of fruitiness to the fudge. The technique works especially well with dark chocolate but is equally as good with milk or white chocolate.