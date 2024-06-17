The Important Tip To Keep In Mind When Making Fudge

Nostalgic memories of eating soft creamy fudge squares during the holidays while hanging out with family are enough to make you crave this sweet candy on a random day. But if you're going to whip up a batch of this homemade confection, you'll need to make the best version befitting those pleasant mouthwatering memories. That calls for not just one of your favorite fudge recipes but also a few expert tips to ensure you make the best fudge possible. One of the crucial tips to keep in mind is when to stop stirring your fudge mixture.

First, stirring begins when you initially put all the ingredients in the cooking pan. This allows for proper mixing of the different elements but most importantly it helps encourage melting of the sugar as the mixture heats up. Stirring at this point also keeps the mixture from sticking to the bottom of the pan. But once the sugar is completely dissolved and the mixture starts boiling, it's time to stop stirring.

At this stage, if you stir the fudge, it will most likely result in crystallization. Even the smallest sugar crystal at this point can easily combine with other crystals and form a grainy texture in your fudge. This is why even expert confectioners admit that making fudge can be quite finicky; one untimely move and your candy can turn from smooth and silky to lumpy and gritty right under your nose.