What To Consider When Buying Your First Wine Decanter

You've made the decision to upgrade your entertaining setup with a pretty wine decanter, but you're not sure where to start. Browsing various designs in different materials has you wondering whether shapes matter and if your money is better spent on one kind of decanter than another. We have you covered.

The whole point of a decanter is to introduce oxygen to wine to help open up the taste poured into a bottle. Exposure to oxygen can smooth out harsher notes from tannins and coax to life some of the unique aromas found in a blend. Shapes and sizes of decanters can span from larger, oblong pieces to delicate decanters that look ready to tip over.

Before you enter any credit card numbers and click purchase, consider how you intend to use your decanter. Be realistic about how much use you think this piece will get and whether you intend to use it to serve wine at larger dinner parties or are just looking to have the apparatus to elevate family meals served at home. Some decanters are easier to hold and pour from while others will require a bit of focus to angle into elegant wine glasses. As you consider your budget in your quest to purchase a decanter, know that decanters made from crystal and those made from glass will offer unique benefits.

