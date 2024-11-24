What To Consider When Buying Your First Wine Decanter
You've made the decision to upgrade your entertaining setup with a pretty wine decanter, but you're not sure where to start. Browsing various designs in different materials has you wondering whether shapes matter and if your money is better spent on one kind of decanter than another. We have you covered.
The whole point of a decanter is to introduce oxygen to wine to help open up the taste poured into a bottle. Exposure to oxygen can smooth out harsher notes from tannins and coax to life some of the unique aromas found in a blend. Shapes and sizes of decanters can span from larger, oblong pieces to delicate decanters that look ready to tip over.
Before you enter any credit card numbers and click purchase, consider how you intend to use your decanter. Be realistic about how much use you think this piece will get and whether you intend to use it to serve wine at larger dinner parties or are just looking to have the apparatus to elevate family meals served at home. Some decanters are easier to hold and pour from while others will require a bit of focus to angle into elegant wine glasses. As you consider your budget in your quest to purchase a decanter, know that decanters made from crystal and those made from glass will offer unique benefits.
The right piece for your home collection
Broadly speaking, crystal decanters, while more durable, can be shaped in unique, more intricate designs and will take a bit more from your pocketbook. Glass decanters are often thicker and are simply fashioned, but these pieces can be more affordable. Larger decanters are best suited for equally large and expressive red wines, and medium-sized decanters are ideal for medium-bodied bottles like merlot and Sangiovese. Light reds like pinot noir and whites can be placed into smaller decanters.
Before you settle on any purchasing choices, get realistic about your cleaning habits. Glass decanters may be more comfortably packed into a dishwasher, yet crystal pieces may benefit from careful hand washing. At the end of the day, select a decanter that you like and will feel good about seeing in your home. You can think about your current decorating aesthetics and the glassware you already have stocked in your kitchen. Maybe you want a statement piece that is unique compared to what is already decorating your at-home bar.
Do you need a large vessel to decant wine? Not necessarily. A wine aerator may do the job if you're looking to pour for one. Or, if you have patience, give the wine plenty of time to breathe before you think of taking your first sip. But, we admit, there is something satisfying about pouring from a finely made piece of crystal.