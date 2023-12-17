Whiskey Vs. Wine Decanters: What's The Difference?

Getting serious about wine and whiskey is a fun and rewarding hobby that can stimulate both the mind and the senses. Doing so, however, may require a few key things. You will probably need plenty of educational resources, ample opportunities to taste your choice of liquors, and all of the right equipment. One of the most important pieces of equipment to have in your home bar is a decanter — or two. Wines, as well as spirits like whiskey, can be decanted, but the intention behind decanting spirits and wine is different, therefore so are the history and designs of the vessels used for each respective drink.

Are you thinking about investing in a fancy wine or whiskey decanter? Join us as we explore the origins and specific purposes of these two types of decanter. We'll also look at what makes them the right choice for the liquid they were uniquely crafted to decant.