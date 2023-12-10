Why Whiskey Decanters Are Not As Essential As You Thought

A gorgeous crystal decanter filled with the finest whiskey (but also rye, Scotch, or bourbon) makes for a pretty stunning addition to your bar cart. Sparkling and shining as light reflects off the decorative bottle, it's a marvel for the eyes. The question is, are whiskey decanters just as functional as they are beautiful? Though it might come as a surprise, the reality is that when it comes to storing the spirit, decanters aren't nearly as much of a necessity as you might have imagined.

First thing first, let's unpack the purpose of decanting. Traditionally, decanters were used to remove bits of sediment from wine. However, decanting has become commonplace to promote aeration as well, which can benefit bottles like big and bold aged reds as oxygen exposure releases nuanced aromas and softens harsh tannins. Of course, there's also a visual appeal to decanting alcohol into a fabulous looking vessel, which is precisely the case for whiskey decanters.

Unlike wine, whiskey has far fewer tannins and a much higher alcohol content. As a result, its profile won't change regardless of how long it is kept, nor will it oxidize as quickly when exposed to air. Given these qualities, the process of decanting ultimately proves to be unnecessary as pouring whiskey into a separate vessel — especially one that's sealed with an airtight stopper — won't improve (or even change) flavors or mouthfeel. This means that whiskey decanters really only have an aesthetic benefit.