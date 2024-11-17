10 Best Thanksgiving Items At Trader Joe's In 2024

Preparing Thanksgiving dinner from scratch can be a monumental task, especially if you're doing it all on your own. Luckily, Trader Joe's offers you a few shortcuts (as well as a few snacks that can stand in as certain dishes, or just offer you a Thanksgiving-themed snack to nosh on while you cook). Every year, Trader Joe's rolls out some holiday classics and not-so-classics that will make you grateful that you live in a time when this grocery store exists.

Advertisement

Which of these Thanksgiving products should you check out before the big day arrives? Well, we've tested out some of the brand's Thanksgiving offerings, and we're here to tell you that the following products should be on your must-get list this Thanksgiving. Whether you're hosting a big Thanksgiving party at home, looking for something to bring to a potluck Friendsgiving, or just want to snack on some holiday-adjacent goodies, Trader Joe's has you covered. Just be sure to go in advance, because the store won't be open on Thanksgiving Day itself.