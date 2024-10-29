Trader Joe's Fans Can Be Thankful For The Return Of 2 Popular, Seasonal Snacks

Trader Joe's Thanksgiving Stuffing Seasoned Popcorn and Kettle Chips are listed as limited time, seasonal items — so not only can you not be exactly sure when they'll arrive, you also can't be sure when they'll be gone. Whether you missed out on them last year or tried them and have been awaiting their return since, these are two snacks you're going to want to keep an eye out for. While you can never know exactly when any seasonal item will arrive at your local store, Trader Joe's crew members have confirmed on Reddit that the items were available for order last week, which means they could be popping up any day now.

Our taste testers weren't the only ones who loved this popcorn, and judging by the many Reddit threads on the matter, you can expect plenty of other people to be gunning for one (or 12) of these bags too. While it can definitely be frustrating to try to get your hands on viral snacks like these, there are ways to get your hands on popular Trader Joe's items before they sell out. Remember, Trader Joe's crew members are your friends; if you can't find these snacks in your local store, kindly ask an employee if they've seen them around — they'll happily give you all the details, and they might even hold a bag of them for you next time.