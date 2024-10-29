Trader Joe's Fans Can Be Thankful For The Return Of 2 Popular, Seasonal Snacks
We're in the full swing of fall — that much is obvious by the sweater weather, the colors of the trees, and the leaves that crunch underneath your feet outside. But there are just as many tell-tale signs inside, and within your local Trader Joe's especially. The first fall items were spotted there as early as mid-August, and more and more have been trickling onto the shelves since then. Tasting Table taste testers have indulged in many of them, trying and ranking as many of the new 2024 fall items as they could get their hands on. Still, while there was one item we simply couldn't pass up, none lived up to last fall's limited time Thanksgiving popcorn. Thankfully, it's back, along with another popular stuffing-flavored snack.
Trader Joe's revealed the return of two popular fall flavored snacks to its stores: the Thanksgiving Stuffing Seasoned Popcorn and the Thanksgiving Stuffing Seasoned Kettle Chips. The proprietary seasoning blend dusted on each of these limited-time snacks includes everything from celery seed to thyme, parsley, black pepper, and sage, invoking the aromas of every foodie's favorite holiday. And what better way to hold you over until that day comes? Arrival dates will vary by location, so you'll want to keep your eyes peeled for these snacks.
Fall snacks are better at Trader Joe's, if you can get any
Trader Joe's Thanksgiving Stuffing Seasoned Popcorn and Kettle Chips are listed as limited time, seasonal items — so not only can you not be exactly sure when they'll arrive, you also can't be sure when they'll be gone. Whether you missed out on them last year or tried them and have been awaiting their return since, these are two snacks you're going to want to keep an eye out for. While you can never know exactly when any seasonal item will arrive at your local store, Trader Joe's crew members have confirmed on Reddit that the items were available for order last week, which means they could be popping up any day now.
Our taste testers weren't the only ones who loved this popcorn, and judging by the many Reddit threads on the matter, you can expect plenty of other people to be gunning for one (or 12) of these bags too. While it can definitely be frustrating to try to get your hands on viral snacks like these, there are ways to get your hands on popular Trader Joe's items before they sell out. Remember, Trader Joe's crew members are your friends; if you can't find these snacks in your local store, kindly ask an employee if they've seen them around — they'll happily give you all the details, and they might even hold a bag of them for you next time.