Trader Joe's Just Made A Gluten-Free Version Of One Ultra Popular Thanksgiving Staple

Unlike Trader Joe's shelf-stable boxed Turkey Gravy, this ready-to-eat gravy needs to be refrigerated, so check the store's refrigerator section to snag your own. In addition to the cornstarch and rice flour, its other core ingredients include rendered turkey fat, a turkey base that includes some of the poultry, spices like onion powder, and herbs like sage and thyme. A single container serves about eight people with ¼-cup servings — so double up if you want to use this on your lavish Thanksgiving spread this year. Perhaps best of all, it's priced at just $3.99 (plus tax where applicable) according to the grocer. That means this product might save you some cash while skirting the gluten.

As exciting as it might be, the gravy is not the only gluten-free product that can make its way to your dinner table for the holidays — Trader Joe's also sells a gluten-free stuffing mix. And there's gluten-free marshmallows to throw on top of your sweet potato casserole if you prefer the gooey topping over crushed pecans or the bacon in our recipe. And if you tend to depend on the grocery store for the rest of your holiday festivities, we've got you covered with our best Trader Joe's snack and wine pairings for fall to hold over your guests while you warm up the premade gravy.