The Best Bottles Of White For Making Mulled Wine

Folks have been enjoying mulled wine since ancient Roman times, but to give this historical crowd-pleaser a modern facelift, it's time to break out the white wine — specifically, bottles of Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, or Pinot Grigio. Classic cozy mulled wine traditionally melds a dark, dry red wine with mulling spices, sugar, and a full-proof spirit, often brandy, bourbon, amber rum, or Cognac. Fans expect this steaming sipper to appear bobbing with chunks of fruit, navel orange wheels, whole cloves, star anise, and cinnamon sticks.

But, believe it or not, the dark burgundy-red hue is totally optional, here. This tip comes from Derek Crow, lead bartender at Bar Zazu in Resorts World Las Vegas. Crow recently took home first place in the prestigious 2024 Cardenal Mendoza Gold Jigger Cocktail Competition in Spain (and inversion of traditional reds for avant-garde whites might be a go-to mixology tip for the bartender, considering there's currently a Sangria Blanco on Bar Zazu's cocktail menu).

To switch up your mulled wine this cold-weather season, says Crow, try whipping up a batch of the warming cocktail using white wine instead of the red wines typically used in mulled wine. "Personally, I prefer using a dried or slightly oaky wine like a Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Grigio, or even a Chardonnay if the first two aren't available," Crow explained in an exclusive interview with Tasting Table. "These make a great base for flavor to build off of — wines that have a more neutral flavor as a base are typically easier to build off."

