15 Great American Authors And Their Favorite Foods

Is there any better pairing than a good book and your favorite snack? We don't think so — food and literature go together like peanut butter and jelly, and a book hasn't been well read until there are at least a couple of accidental culinary stains on its pages. The cozy couple can't be overstated, so it only stands to reason that some of the greatest figures in American literature are equally passionate about food.

Advertisement

Food seems to have played nearly as important a role in the lives of some authors as even their greatest works. Take Emily Dickinson, for example, whose bakes and poem drafts often shared kitchen counter space; or Kurt Vonnegut, whose favorite candy bar plays a central role in what is perhaps his most famous work. It probably wouldn't be far-fetched to say that authors' favorite foods may have propelled the creation of some of the greatest literature we have today. Have you ever wanted to eat like a great American author? Take a page from their books and dive into some of their most beloved dishes.