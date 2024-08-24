Emily Dickinson's Favorite Bread To Bake Remains A Holiday Classic

Although Emily Dickinson's poetry wasn't appreciated until after her death in 1886, her baking skills were much appreciated during her life. She was an excellent baker, winning second place in a contest with a loaf of Indian and rye bread, sending cakes to her friends, and often sharing food with her community in Amherst, Massachusetts. She even claimed that her father disapproved of any bread that wasn't made by her. Cooking and baking were creative catalysts for Dickinson, as she wrote poems on the backs of recipes and food wrappers while in the kitchen, including, "The things that never can come back, are several." And while this 19th-century poet once wrote, "Fame is a fickle food," her view of notoriety was unlike her thoughts about her favorite bread, which remained unwavering.

It wasn't her Indian and rye nor Dickinson's famous black cake that was her most cherished recipe, but her gingerbread. She became known in her town for making these spiced, sweet loaves and would even lower a basket containing the gingerbread from a window to neighborhood children waiting below. According to the Emily Dickinson Museum, in a letter to a friend in which Dickinson shared the recipe, she wrote, "I am pleased the gingerbread triumphed."