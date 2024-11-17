Give Your Next Manhattan Seasonal Fall Flavors With One Ingredient Swap

Regardless of when you're sipping on a Manhattan, the vintage drink has a way of transporting you to the smoke-filled lounges of a bygone era. First concocted in the late 1800s, bartending legend Gary "Gaz" Regan once said the Manhattan was, "the drink that changed the face of cocktails." A typical Manhattan features a mixture of whiskey, sweet vermouth, and bitters, but we were curious if there was a way to make this classic cocktail a little more fall-themed.

We spoke to Derek Crow, the Lead Bartender at Bar Zazu in Resorts World Las Vegas, who explained that turning a Manhattan into a fall drink is as easy as swapping out one ingredient. Crow says he would "substitute the vermouth with a baking spice forward Italian Amaro like Vecchio Amaro Del Capo or Foro Amaro. These are subtle in sugar but rich in those spice notes and could really round out this cocktail to feel more like fall but still feel like you're drinking a Manhattan."

While amaro and vermouth are in the same family, they differ slightly in qualifying ingredients. Both Italian inventions, vermouth is more like a bitter, herb-infused wine and must contain at least 75% wine to be considered vermouth, while amaro doesn't have a set wine amount and includes a lot of bittersweet herbal liqueurs like fernet, Aperol, and Campari under its title umbrella.

