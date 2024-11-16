The Foolproof Way To De-Seed A Watermelon

To de-seed a watermelon, you've first got to get that tough rind off. You can do this in two simple steps. First, top and tail your watermelon by cutting the ends off into about one inch thick sections. The bowl-shaped stem-end and bloom-end, as they're called, should each have a bit of pink flesh on them to make sure you're getting as much of the end rind off. Try to cut these slices as straight as possible so when you stand your watermelon on its side, it's stable. Next, you must slice off the rind.

Turn your watermelon onto one of the capped ends, then, using a long, sharp, serrated knife, carve off the rind from a starting point all the way around. Be sure to get as much of the flavorless white inner part off your pink watermelon core as you can. You can also cut the whole watermelon in half horizontally to make things easier. Once your rind and all the white flesh has been removed, slice the entire watermelon vertically into long slices. Now, here's where the magic comes in. Take each vertical slice and break it along the seed lines (or veins). Then, using a spoon or a small knife, scrape the seeds off along the lines.

Don't throw these scrapings away, though — the bits of watermelon flesh that come off with the seeds can be strained into a yummy glass of watermelon juice. Or, you can turn it into a refreshing watermelon lime agua fresca or watermelon mojito cocktail. Finally, chop your watermelon pieces up and enjoy your seed-free, sweet delight. There are also loads of creative ways to cut up your watermelon to make it look more fancy, like using an easy three-cut method to make watermelon sticks or scooping the red flesh into balls. So, have some fun with it!

