Yes, You Can Roast And Eat Watermelon Seeds. Here's How

Watermelon seeds get a bad rap. When you're snacking on this refreshing fruit, you're either spitting them out or shopping for seedless watermelon in the first place. If you're using your fruit to make a spicy watermelon cocktail or a watermelon lemonade, you're definitely removing those seeds first. But don't throw them away — they can become a tasty treat on their own if you roast them just like you would do with pumpkin seeds. Watermelon seeds taste a bit like popcorn kernels. There's concentrated crunch with a nutty, caramelly flavor.

You can season them with just about anything, too. Cook them on the stove, in the oven, or in your air fryer. Whatever method you choose, thoroughly rinse the seeds first and then dry them on a baking sheet. To take the stovetop route, roast the seeds in a frying pan until they get a golden tint and crisp texture, stirring them constantly so they don't burn. Right before you remove them from the heat, take a cup of water with salt stirred in, pour it into the pan, and stir until the water evaporates.

To use your oven, you can place that baking sheet of seeds in at 325 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 to 20 minutes. When you take them out, spritz them with cooking spray and dust them with salt, let them cool, and then enjoy. You can take a similar approach using your air fryer, taking time and temperature cues from roasting pumpkin seeds: Cook for five minutes at 160 degrees Fahrenheit, stirring about halfway through.