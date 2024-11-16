15 Best Restaurants For Pasta In Massachusetts
When Massachusetts' dining scene comes up in a conversation, your mind might jump right to classic New England dishes. I'm talking lobster rolls, fried seafood, and Hoodsie cups. What may not come to mind, though, is pasta.
The state of Massachusetts has historically been home to generations of Italian immigrants; it's why some of the best Italian spots in the state are located in and near the capital city of Boston. But, you can find delicious, well-cooked, and innovative pasta dishes in other parts of the state, too. As a lifelong New England resident, I've sampled the pasta dishes at restaurants across the Bay State and come up with a list of some of my favorite spots. Since the state of Massachusetts is rather large (I see you folks from Texas, California, and Alaska chuckling at that, don't worry), I was not able to sample each dish at every restaurant. So, I consulted friends and family who live in the towns I featured about where their go-to spots for pasta are, as well as what makes those restaurants so special.
This comprehensive list features restaurants that are committed to quality pasta-making, top-tier ingredients, and menus that can appease every kind of pasta lover — from folks who aren't afraid to experiment to bold flavor combinations to those who couldn't imagine ordering anything besides spaghetti and meatballs.
Typical Sicilian in East Longmeadow
The menu at East Longmeadow's Typically Sicilian is anything but typical. This takeout concept is known for its pasta buckets, which serve between four and six people and come packed with a loaf of Italian bread. Order its Penne Typical with grilled chicken, spinach, and its famous cream sauce, or opt for its Bolognese packed with peas and onions. Its specials board changes frequently, so be sure to stay up to date with its website to see what you could be ordering for dinner. Just be wary that this spot is only open for takeout Tuesday through Saturday.
This spot is anything but high-class, hoity-toity fare. But, it's clear that the dishes here are made with love — and a whole lot of sauce.
(413) 224-2900
192 N Main St, East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Giulia in Cambridge
If you're craving pasta with an authentic feel, you have to make a stop at Cambridge's Giulia. Though, you'll want to make reservations ahead of time, because during the busy nights of the week, a free table is nearly impossible to find. And a table is your only option, as the restaurant does not do take-out or delivery.
Giulia is one of my favorite places to stop at when I'm in the Boston area because of its focus on Italian cuisine. The food here is fresh and vibrant and explores so many different dimensions of traditional Italian dishes. Let me set the record straight: This spot is not the place to go when you're craving spaghetti and meatballs. Instead, you'll find dishes like the pappardelle with boar, juniper, black trumpet mushrooms, and cheese. The bucatini all'Amatriciana is another must-order. It's simple yet refined, thanks to the addition of house-cured pancetta, tomato, and pecorino cheese.
While the pasta is a big focus here, its antipasti and varied dessert selections are also worth noting. It's a romantic spot for a special occasion or when the craving for high-class Italian fare sets in.
(617) 441-2800
1682 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA 02138
Fox & The Knife in Boston
There's always a lot of buzz about the best restaurants in Boston – and one that has gotten a lot of chatter over the past few years is Fox & The Knife. Chef Karen Akunowicz, a James Beard award winner, is at the helm of this South Boston spot. The restaurant was created based on Akunowicz's experience in Italy. So, you can expect to find tons of fresh ingredients inspired by the life and flavors of Italy.
However, Akunowicz's menu is not solely based on Italian ingredients. You'll find pasta dishes that highlight standard proteins and vegetables, with a little help from international ingredients like white miso. Must-try items include the carbonara ravioli with guanciale and brown butter and the spaghetti with clams, saffron, and tomato butter. Order a bottle of its extensive wine list and enjoy some of the best pasta that Boston has to offer.
(617) 766-8630
28 W Broadway, Boston, MA 02127
Spinnaker in Brewster
Cape Cod is a destination for great restaurants and ocean lovers alike. While you're visiting this popular locale, pay a visit to Brewster's Spinnaker. This spot has regularly rotating options, which means you aren't always guaranteed to find pasta on its menu. But when you do, you need to snatch it up, as it won't last forever. This includes the ragù Bolognese, which has gained quite the cult-like following.
This pasta has everything going for it. It's rolled out by hand, smothered by a sauce that's both wildly flavorful and creamy, and it's perfectly balanced by the flavors of the meat. While you could order some of the other selections on its menu, this is one spot where you'll want to order a side of pasta for the table.
(508) 896-7644
2019 Main St, Brewster, MA 02631
Mida in Boston
Boston's Mida is one of the spots to be when you're craving quality Italian. Douglass Williams, its chef and owner, has explored a world of different cuisines over the years, but it's clear that the flavors of the Italian coast are where his work truly shines.
Mida has restaurants across Boston, and the food is equally good at each one of them. The pasta menu at Mida is comprehensive; you'll find everything from towering plates of campanelle served with Calabrian chili oil, basil, and red tomato pesto, as well as carbonara served with a beautiful egg yolk. But, all of these pastas pale in comparison to its pillowy, fluffy ricotta gnocchi doused in a slightly spicy and peppery cacio e pepe sauce. These gnocchi are cooked perfectly every single time; they're something that I have to eat whenever I visit Boston. Forget the cannoli; I want the gnocchi!
Multiple locations in Boston
Carlo's Cucuina Italiana in Allston
You don't have to go to the center of Boston to find yourself some delicious pasta. Located in nearby Allston is Carlo's Cucina Italiana. While this spot doesn't have the same refined glitz and glamor as some of the other spots on this list, it does serve popular Italian favorites that are equally as worthy of your attention.
The seafood pastas are often a topic of conversation here; Carlo's offers plates covered with generous portions of clams, shrimp, mussels, and squid. However, vegetarians will also find fare that fits their cravings. You'll find fresh tortellini tossed with herby pesto and Sorrento-style gnocchi served in a well-balanced tomato sauce. Its laid-back and casual atmosphere is the perfect aura for when you're craving a homestyle pasta dish but can't muster up the effort to cook it yourself.
(617) 254-9759
131 Brighton Ave, Allston, MA 02134
SRV in Boston
The name "SRV" gives off the impression that this restaurant is high-class and exclusive. While this spot exudes culinary excellence, its fare is still approachable, and its atmosphere will make you and your taste buds feel right at home. The flavors here are fresh, Venetian-inspired, and are just waiting to be sampled by you and your party. Speaking of party, you're best off ordering a smattering of SRV's cicchetti (small plates) to satisfy your (and your table mates') immediate appetite; just be sure to save room for its tantalizing pasta selection.
The main reason why I like SRV is because there's something for everyone on the menu. If you're the kind of person who likes to explore different textures and flavors, consider ordering the balazoni, a stuffed pasta made with espresso, pork, mushroom, and a delicious smoked ricotta. Or, stick to the cozy flavors of plump gnocchi served with kabocha squash, walnut, and guanciale.
(617) 536-9500
569 Columbus Ave, Boston, MA 02118
Ciao! Pizza & Pasta in Chelsea
Ciao! Pizza & Pasta may be one of my favorite spots for pizza in the greater Boston area, but that doesn't mean that its pastas aren't equally as impressive. Granted, you'll find a smaller selection of pastas on its menu than at other spots on this list, but that doesn't mean it's not worth stopping.
Its gnochetti, a pasta shape that's more bite-sized than the classic gnocchi, is piled high with red wine-braised short rib, root vegetables, and Parmesan. As you can imagine, it's a great thing to order when the cold, cold New England winters start to hit. Or, for something that reminds you more of the flavors of summer, stick to a shrimp scampi with spaghetti (cooked perfectly al dente), garlic butter, and spicy serrano peppers.
(617) 286-9346
59 Williams St, Chelsea, MA 02150
Bocca in Fairhaven
If you ever find yourself near the quaint fishing town of New Bedford, consider making a stop in the nearby town of Fairhaven. The town is home to Bocca, a swanky Italian joint that doesn't skimp out on the flavors. Besides an array of tantalizing pizzas and fresh salads, you'll also get a great smattering of pasta options — with some elevated twists. For example, you can order a Sunday favorite — the lasagna — but add some Wagyu meatballs to it. Or, order the butternut ravioli, which is completed by a slightly-sweet medley of sweet maple cream sauce, roasted squash, and cinnamon.
The pasta here is super fresh, and the ingredients are sourced from nearby purveyors. The Narragansett ricotta is a must-order on the Bolognese and you can get a sampling of local seafood by adding some seared scallops onto your pasta of choice.
(508) 993-9913
100 Alden Road Fairhaven, MA 02719
Rossetti in Beverly
Beverly's Rossetti really embodies the meaning of the word "modern." Although its dishes, including its pasta menu, is full of spunk, it still has the familiar flavors that you crave when you hear the word "Italian."
Rossetti's pastas can be eaten as entrees or can be shared among the people in your party (the latter is my go-to option because its flavors are too good just to keep to yourself). Its signature pasta dish is the pasta alla Genovese, served with a short rib ragù, paccheri pasta, and aged Parmigiano Reggiano. But gnocchi lovers will also appreciate the puffy, ricotta-based dumplings served with stewed tomato marsala, garlic, buffalo mozz, basil, butter, and pecorino cheese.
Its mains may look tempting too, and fear not, you won't have to skimp out on the pasta there either. You can select between three types of pasta for your chicken, veal, or eggplant Parmesan, chicken piccata, and veal marsala.
(978) 969-0080
142 Brimbal Ave, Beverly, MA 01915
Pasta E Basa in Amherst
Amherst is a part of Massachusetts that's jam-packed with great restaurants and exudes a free-spirited, hippie culture. It's also home to Pasta E Basta, one of the best spots for pasta in the state. The brick wall facade is quite intimate, while its fare brings back memories of Nonna's cooking. Unlike many of the restaurants on this list, Pasta E Basta's menu is a little more freeform and alternative; you can select from an array of different pastas and sauces before adding on your favorite toppings.
However, Pasta E Basa also has some already established pasta dishes, so you won't have to second guess if you want salmon or shrimp on your fettuccine Alfredo. The linguini with mussels is a classic (and has a little spark of heat to boot), while the lasagna with meat sauce can't be beaten. Be sure to make a reservation here, especially during a busy Parents Weekend at one of the local colleges or universities.
(413) 256-3550
26 Main St, Amherst, MA 01002
Causeway Restaurant in Gloucester
The North Shore is one of the most underrated spots to visit in Boston, both in terms of attractions and food. One of the best spots is the Causeway Restaurant in Gloucester. This BYOB spot (yes, you read that correctly) focuses on fresh-from-sea flavors and delicious pasta dishes that warm the heart and the soul.
The pasta at this spot is not out-of-the-box in terms of fancy ingredients or unique flavors. Rather, it's just quality, generously-portioned pasta that's been cooked to perfection. You'll find the age-old classic spaghetti and meatballs along with poultry-based dishes like chicken piccata. There's nothing bad on the menu, and I can assure you that you will appreciate the warm, family-like atmosphere at this spot just as much as you'll love the flavors of its food. Tune into its Facebook page to see its newest specials.
(978) 281-5256
78 Essex Ave, Gloucester, MA 01930
Il Camino in Leominster
If you're looking for a casual spot that doesn't slack on the quality of its food, make a stop in Leominster at Il Camino. This restaurant has been serving patrons for over 50 years and doesn't have plans to stop anytime soon. The homemade pasta dishes are fresh and inviting and allow for a ton of customization. Meat and cheese ravioli are both on the menu here, as well as homemade gnocchi, gluten-free pasta, and homemade wide and thin noodles. Once you've selected your shape, lather it up with your favorite sauce; pesto, red sauce, and white and red clam are all on the menu. Once you finish it off with your favorite accompaniments, including a chicken Parm cutlet or Italian sausage, dig into a warm, homestyle dish that rivals the one Nonna used to make.
This spot is open every day of the week and is one of the local's go-to places for classic Italian fare. The family recipes passed down through several generations are what makes this Leominster spot just that good.
(978) 537-5083
555 Central St, Leominster, MA 01453
Sorellina in Boston
Italian fare doesn't always have to be homestyle dishes that remind you of your grandmother's cooking. They can also be refined, white-tablecloth experiences — like the kind you'll find at Sorellina in Boston. This spot really embraces the Mediterranean end of Italian cuisine; it features regional ingredients that uplift traditionally heavy pasta dishes.
Its entire menu really is good — there are not many dishes that you'll find to be bland or low-quality. But its pasta menu is where it really shines. For example, you can get a taste of New England's best by ordering a plate of buttery gnocchi with Maine lobster, or opt for a woodsy fettuccini with locally sourced mushrooms, black truffle butter, and Parmesan.
Sorellina doesn't just boast an excellent, curated pasta selection, but also a wide array of wines to go with it. The knowledgeable wait staff can easily recommend a pasta and wine pairing that will make your taste buds sing.
(617) 412-4600
1 Huntington Ave, Boston, MA 02116
Tavolo in Dorchester
Tavolo in Dorchester may be located outside of Boston, but it still has that urban swagger that makes it unique and worth visiting. It's modern, bursting with life, oh — the food is pretty darn good, too.
The food at Tavolo covers a range of Italian classics that are both familiar and exciting, all in the same bite. For example, its cacio e pepe comes with basil pesto chicken, while its braised duck gnocchi comes with a drizzle of pomegranate on top for extra flavor and sweetness.
You can find pasta on all corners of Tavolo's menu. If you get there in time for Sunday brunch, place an order for the breakfast spaghetti, served with an over-easy egg, Parmesan, house-made sausage, and toasted focaccia breadcrumbs. Or, pre-game your main entree with an order of its Scapolese ravioli, filled with sausage, pancetta, and ricotta cheese and smothered in a sage butter sauce alongside delicata squash.
(617) 822-1918
1918 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester, MA 02124
Methodology
There are many factors that I considered when I listed these spots as having some of the "best" pasta in the state of Massachusetts. Not only did I look for restaurants that use quality ingredients and those that have a reputation for properly cooked pasta, but I also wanted to highlight spots that have a range of "Italian" interpretations, from ones that make old-school Italian well to those that play with more innovative flavors and ingredients.
As a resident of nearby Rhode Island, I have visited and sampled some of the pasta dishes at these spots firsthand. However, if I did not visit a spot, I relied on recommendations from folks who live in each of the towns, as well as verified online reviews, to build out this list.