15 Best Restaurants For Pasta In Massachusetts

When Massachusetts' dining scene comes up in a conversation, your mind might jump right to classic New England dishes. I'm talking lobster rolls, fried seafood, and Hoodsie cups. What may not come to mind, though, is pasta.

The state of Massachusetts has historically been home to generations of Italian immigrants; it's why some of the best Italian spots in the state are located in and near the capital city of Boston. But, you can find delicious, well-cooked, and innovative pasta dishes in other parts of the state, too. As a lifelong New England resident, I've sampled the pasta dishes at restaurants across the Bay State and come up with a list of some of my favorite spots. Since the state of Massachusetts is rather large (I see you folks from Texas, California, and Alaska chuckling at that, don't worry), I was not able to sample each dish at every restaurant. So, I consulted friends and family who live in the towns I featured about where their go-to spots for pasta are, as well as what makes those restaurants so special.

This comprehensive list features restaurants that are committed to quality pasta-making, top-tier ingredients, and menus that can appease every kind of pasta lover — from folks who aren't afraid to experiment to bold flavor combinations to those who couldn't imagine ordering anything besides spaghetti and meatballs.