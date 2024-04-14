17 Cape Cod Restaurants You Have To Visit
If you grew up in New England, you probably have made your fair share of trips to Cape Cod. This peninsula jets out from the eastern side of Massachuttes. There are only about 15 towns on Cape Cod and adjacent islands, Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket. The close-knit and coastal vibes of this region of the state make it a popular tourist destination for folks seeking to get away from the hustle and bustle of Boston or just take time to relax on the beach and soak in the Cape's quintessential New England charm.
As with many tourist regions, Cape Cod has an incredibly rich dining scene spanning many different cuisines. You'll find just as many good places to grab a cocktail and enjoy views of the Atlantic Ocean as you will digging into a homestyle stack of fresh pancakes, whipped cream, and maple syrup. As someone who loves visiting the Cape, I have assembled a list of some of my favorite places to dine in the region based on my personal experiences and recommendations from other Cape-goers. Besides the quality of the food, I included restaurants that embodied Cape Cod's laid-back, carefree atmosphere — which is why so many people flock to the area in the first place.
Best lobster roll: Lobster Trap in Bourne
It's the Cape — so you can expect that lobster rolls in this part of New England will be a dime a dozen. But you can find the best one at a little shack in Bourne.
While the Lobster Trap's menu also features an extensive raw bar and sandwiches (with options for landlubbers), the main attraction is the succulent lobster rolls. The Lobster Trap serves the rolls Maine style: cold lobster salad with mayonnaise, lettuce, and a perfectly crisp, buttery brioche roll. The shack doesn't skimp out on the lobster on its sandwiches, either, so you can expect to leave full and satisfied every time.
This spot is equally as fun as it is quirky, as evidenced by the plethora of lobster-themed decor. On your way out of the Cape, I recommend stopping at the attached market to grab locally caught cod, scallops, flounder, and lobster to take home.
(508) 759-7600
290 Shore Rd, Bourne, MA 02532
Best spot for breakfast: Red Cottage Restaurant in South Dennis
The Red Cottage Restaurant in South Dennis is likely one that you pass by on your way to another restaurant, but the locals know how excellent this little dive is — it's a destination. Even if you're not a year-round Cape resident, you'll feel like one at this community-centric restaurant. It serves up all the classic diner favorites, including hand-cut home fries and thick-sliced bacon.
My favorite order at this shop has to be the French Toast Foster, with caramelized bananas, rum, banana liqueur, butter, and brown sugar. It's a little boozy but the perfect pick-me-up for a day of activities on the Cape. Another popular option is the Red Cottage home fries with veggies, hollandaise sauce, and a house spice blend.
(508) 394-2923
36 Old Bass River Rd, South Dennis, MA 02660
Best Thai: Tuk Tuk Thai Food in Poccaset
The outside of this restaurant is, in one word, confusing. Its '50s metal facade and red leather chairs may give you the impression that you're about to order a blue-plate special and a milkshake. But, instead, this Pocasset institution actually serves up the best Thai food you'll find in the Cape.
Tuk Tuk has all the staples that you'd find at your favorite local Thai joint. Its avocado summer rolls are freshly made and packed with crispy, bright veggies. They have an irresistible texture, especially when you dip them into a house-made peanut sauce with the perfect mashup of salty, savory, and sweet flavors. Its curries are warm and inviting, and you'll find a wide selection of seafood on the menu, too.
(774) 302-4358
808 Mac Arthur Bvld, Pocasset, MA 02559
Best steakhouse: 53 Chophouse in Mashpee
53 Chophouse is a relative newcomer to the Cape Cod restaurant scene. But its refined interior and approach to high-quality meats easily win it the title of the top steakhouse on the Cape. This small, intimate steakhouse, located in the Mashpee Commons, offers an array of upscale steaks, classic accompaniments, and crafted wine pairings. You'll find an array of steak cuts, including filet mignon, Japanese Wagyu, and bone-in tomahawk steaks, on the menu, as well as sauces, rubs, and butter. It's the same caliber of cooking and butchery you'd expect from a Boston or a New York steakhouse — which is ultimately why it made this list.
The hours here are limited; the restaurant only offers a Thursday through Sunday dinner service starting at 6 p.m. But the exclusivity of this spot just adds to its appeal.
(774) 228-2405
53 Market St, Mashpee, MA 02649
Best spot for Mexican: Añejo (Multiple locations)
Añejo is all about Mexican — with a twist. Its menu features some of the familiar favorites, including a wide selection of mezcal and chips and guac. But it also puts a unique Cape Cod spin on some of the classics, like Quahogs rellenos and langosta enchiladas made with locally caught, ancho-glazed lobster meat. The main plates at its locations in both Hyannis and Falmouth are generous, but I would still recommend ordering appetizers like nachos and chorizo mussels to split amongst your party.
If you stop in at the Hyannis location on a hot summer day, you have to sit underneath the 300-year-old weeping beech tree at its outdoor bar. Añejo embodies everything there is to love about Cape Cod in the summer. It's fun, electric, and the perfect place to soak up the sun's rays.
Multiple locations
Best sushi: Misaki Sushi in Hyannis
Cape Cod is well-endowed with seafood options, as evidenced by its robust sushi scene. But if you want to find fresh rolls and punchy flavors, you'll need to take a trip to Hyannis and stop in at Misaki. While it offers a complete Japanese-inspired menu with starters, soups, and more, the real attraction here is the fresh sushi counter.
One of Misaki's more popular selections is its namesake roll, which consists of tuna, salmon, seabass, cucumber, and avocado wrapped in soy paper and served with a mildly salty sauce. You'll also find inside-out rolls and nirigi on the menu. There's bound to be something at Misaki to satisfy your cravings, and the relaxed, laid-back atmosphere just adds to the overall appeal of this spot.
(508) 771-3771
379 W Main St, Hyannis, MA 02601
Best bakery: The Hole in One (Multiple locations)
There's nothing better than donuts and the beach, and it's clear that the folks at The Hole in One in Eastham think so, too. Its bakery serves 18 different donut styles daily, including the classics and more unconventional varieties like whoopie cream and honey-dipped. You'll also find a tantalizing case of pastries like coffee rolls, twists, and éclairs. Although the shop offers a small collection of coffee and beverages, the baked goods are really where it's at. The staff is friendly and welcoming, and my Cape-going friends have yet to report a bad donut from this shop.
If you find yourself in nearby Orleans, you can stop by The Hole in One's sister location, which serves up an array of breakfast food. But for a box of pastries and donuts, its Eastham location can't be beat.
Multiple locations
Best barbecue: Off the Grid in Sandwich
Off the Grid may have started as a food truck in the U.S. Virgin Islands, but a series of twists and turns in its story brought it to the small community of Sandwich. Not only will you find a collection of sandwiches served on sourdough with extra-crispy fries alongside them, but you can also grab a barbecue plate and satiate your cravings for charred meat, succulent sauces, and tantalizing sides. If you can't decide on which barbecue option to order, I recommend the Mixed Grill with brisket, smoked pulled pork, crispy wings, and three sides. You won't leave hungry — that's for sure.
One of the most highly recommended sandwiches at this spot is the Sloppy Choppy. It's layered with beef brisket, barbecue sauce, coleslaw, and charred pineapple (the best part) on a brioche bun. It's the perfect marriage of sweet, savory, salty, and everything in between.
(508) 241-8684
91 Route 6A, Sandwich, MA 02563
Best date night spot: The Ocean House in Dennis Port
If your time in the Cape is limited, you'll want to find menus and spots that offer a little bit of everything. The Ocean House in Dennis Port fits the bill and has the perfect romantic ambiance to boot.
This restaurant has unparalleled views of Nantucket Sound, which adds to its charm. It boasts a traditional dining room and beach bar, where you can enjoy specialty craft cocktails overlooking the water. The food menu here is equally impressive as its views; it includes Cape-inspired menu offerings like hot buttered lobster dumplings lacquered in blood orange syrup and lobster deviled eggs with caviar. You'd also be remiss not to check out the dessert menu, which includes one of my favorites: the Vietnamese coffee créme brûlée. It takes all the things I love about the classic French dessert and turns it on its head. And what's more romantic than splitting one with your date?
(508) 394-0700
425 Old Wharf Rd, Dennis Port, MA 02639
Best ice cream: Cape Cod Creamery (Multiple locations)
After a long day at the beach, a cold scoop of ice cream is in order. Or maybe two scoops — if not an entire sundae. You can satisfy this sweet treat craving and sample some innovative flavors at the Cape Cod Creamery. The shop has locations in South Yarmouth, Hyannis, and Dennis. All of the flavor names are inspired by Cape Cod, including Orleans Oreo, Dennis Double Chocolate, and Bayview Beach Brownie.
This ice cream shop doesn't just serve scoops and sundaes; you can also find ice cream cakes in its freezers, or maybe even chipwiches if you're lucky. It's the perfect little ice cream shop to grab a cone from on a hot summer evening and enjoy it in the seating area outside. Although the lines can be long, my friends who have stopped in have noted that they move relatively quickly.
Multiple locations
Best comfort food: Keltic Kitchen in West Yarmouth
Let's face it: The vibes at some of the dining spots on Cape Cod are just plain pretentious. But you won't have to worry about tucking in your collared shirt or trading your flip-flops for heels at Keltic Kitchen in West Yarmouth. As its name suggests, this restaurant caters to traditional Irish fare, so expect dishes like corned beef hash and the Keltic Fry (a version of the full Irish breakfast). But, you'll also find a number of dishes that cater to the comfort food palate, as well. Omelets, breakfast sandwiches, and pancakes are on the breakfast menu, while the lunch menu is filled with humongous burgers, Reubens, and turkey clubs. Keltic Kitchen landed on my list because of its welcoming ambiance, as well as its high-quality, yet homey, fare.
If you're grabbing food for the beach, stop by the to-go window for simple sandwiches, home fries, and more. It's open seven days a week for whenever you're craving a home-cooked meal.
(508) 771-4835
415 Route 28, West Yarmouth, MA 02673
Best spot for formal dining: Twenty-Eight Atlantic in Harwich
If you are looking for an opulent space to host a fancy gathering on the Cape, look no further than Twenty-Eight Atlantic at the Wequassett Resort. This intimate yet airy space has ocean-front views of Pleasant Bay and a coastal-inspired menu to complement its feng shui.
Its offerings include a three-course prix fixe menu, a chef-curated wine list, and a seven-course tasting menu featuring an amuse-bouche and oyster course. My favorite thing about this spot is the floor-to-ceiling windows and opulent dining room, which transport you from the coastal casual vibes of the Cape to somewhere more refined. It's an excellent spot not only for a romantic date night but also for a special occasion like an anniversary.
wequassett.com/dining/twenty-eight-atlantic
(508) 432-5400
2173 Head of the Bay Rd, Harwich, MA 02645
Best pizza: Stone L'Oven in Brewster
Despite its proximity to other pizza cities, the Cape isn't known for its pies. Unless, of course, you're talking about Stone L'Oven, which has a location in the small Cape town of Brewster. Besides pizza, the shop also sells an array of wings, salads, and sandwiches, but the pizza is where the true craftsmanship comes in. The shop uses a long ferment to get the perfect flavor on its crust, along with Wisconsin's finest cheese and Stanislaus tomatoes.
These Neapolitan-style pies have the distinct char that I look for in a good pizza, along with creative toppings that really tie the entire pie together. If you're feeling adventurous, skip the pepperoni and order a fig and prosciutto pie with fig and balsamic jam, caramelized onions, and gorgonzola.
(508) 896-9400
280 Underpass Rd, Brewster, MA 02631
Best raw bar: Cru Oyster Bar in Nantucket
Nantucket is a small island community located about 30 miles off the southern coast, which is why it's considered an auxiliary region of the Cape. Its proximity to the water means that Nantucket has some of the freshest seafood of anywhere in the region — which you're bound to find at Cru.
Cru has one of the largest raw bar selections on Cape Cod and tons of innovative twists to set it apart from the rest. Pair a flavorful, youthful cocktail with local littleneck or cherrystone clams. The crab cocktail, with lump blue crab, pomegranate, lime, and chili, is also not to be missed. You can also take things to a gourmet level and add an order of caviar to any of your raw bar selections. Cru is by no means a cheap date night spot, but its youthful yet gourmet twists on raw bar favorites earned it a special mention in my roundup.
(508) 228-9278
1 Straight Wharf, Nantucket, MA 02554
Best coffee shop: Three Fins Coffee Roasters in West Dennis
When you're planning your visit to the Cape, you can't forget to schedule a couple of coffee pit stops along the way. Three Fins in West Dennis is a great spot for grabbing a quality nitro cold brew, single-origin pour-over, or milky latte. While the menu is far from exhaustive, this shop offers a little bit of everything — and some pastries to nibble on, too. Three Fins was one of the most common recommendations I received for coffee spots in the Cape because of its modern, industrially chic atmosphere and friendly staff.
If you're a coffee snob like me, you'll also appreciate the events and classes that Three Fins holds at its shop. You can buy a bag of beans to take home with you as a souvenir; after all, it's much better than a fridge magnet.
(508) 619-3372
581 Main Street, West Dennis, MA 02670
Best happy hour: Casa Del Cabo in Eastham
Cape Cod is no stranger to happy hour. One of the best places to grab an innovative cocktail is at Casa Del Cabo in Eastham. Its beverage menu offers an array of alcoholic and alcohol-free beverages to appease any drinker. While you can sip on an Aperol Spritz or a classic margarita, you can also try more creative twists like the Midnight Sidecar with butterfly pea flower-infused gin and Cointreau, or the Guava and Blanco with Blanco tequila, lime juice, Naranja orange liqueur, agave, and guava purée. Every beverage, including its selection of non-alcoholic wines, is a bit of summer in a glass.
And no happy hour would be complete without bites, either. Casa Del Cabo has rotating ceviches, chili-spiced wings, and more to pair with your beverage of choice.
(774) 801-2743
3 Main St, Unit 32B, Eastham, MA, 02642
Best deli: Far Land Provisions in Provincetown
Some of the best food I've ever had in the Cape is on my way to the beach. P-Town's not-so-hidden gem for beachside eats is Far Land Provisions. The store has an in-house bakery, meaning you'll get your selection of cookies, treats, and desserts when you return home after your day on the shore. Breakfast is served until 11:30 a.m. daily, and from there, you can pick up made-to-order sandwiches and prepared foods to take with you.
My friends who visit P-Town recommend the High Head sandwich with chicken breast, provolone, avocado, and mayo and the Ballston with Rosemary ham, apple slices, bacon, cheddar, and a good schmear of honey mustard. Just don't forget a bag of Cape Cod chips on your way out.
(508) 487-0045
150 Bradford St, Provincetown, MA 02657
Methodology
Cape Cod has an excellent selection of exclusive restaurants, dives, and low-key spots to grab a meal in between lounging on a beach chair and checking out all that the area has to offer. The sheer number of different spots made it very difficult to narrow down top picks for these categories, but I based my decisions on the restaurants I've gone to in the Cape and recommendations from fellow Cape enthusiasts who have made the trek to this very special place.
For each category I selected, I factored in the quality of the food and beverages, as well as the ambiance of the spot. I wanted to select spots that really flowed well with the Cape Cod that I grew up loving: one that was fun, vibrant, and teeming with activity. It's important to note that because Cape Cod is a seasonal destination for most travelers, many of these spots are only open during the summer months. Be sure to check the restaurant or eatery's website for the most up-to-date information about when to expect each will open.