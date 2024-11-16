The One Trader Joe's Frozen Meal Vegetarians Should Just Skip

Between its famous rotation of seasonal snacks and its cult-favorite collection of condiments, it's no wonder Trader Joe's has become a mecca for affordable and (mostly) additive-free groceries. And while you'll find gems from the bread aisle to the produce area, most fans of the grocery chain can agree that Trader Joe's frozen food section is what really sets it apart — and we're not just talking about its ultra-convenient layout. It's stacked with an impressive selection of heat-and-eat entrees that have earned a cult following of their own, and that includes its lineup of vegetarian-friendly bites.

However, if there's one meat-free meal from the store you'd be best to avoid, it's the Chiles Rellenos con Queso. While the egg-battered and cheese-filled poblano peppers certainly sound appetizing, when fork comes to mouth, the Mexican-inspired dish falls short of expectations. In fact, it came in at the bottom of Tasting Table's ranking of the best (and worst) vegetarian frozen meals at Trader Joe's. In our taste test, we found the tomato sauce to be too salty, and the peppers to be far too mushy to enjoy. Our gripes aside, shoppers on Reddit complain that the cheese filling can come out as more spongy than gooey, while others remark that the peppers' greasiness makes them practically inedible. One particular commenter was underwhelmed by both the consistency and taste. Alas, this frozen option just isn't TJ's best work.

