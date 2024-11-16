The One Trader Joe's Frozen Meal Vegetarians Should Just Skip
Between its famous rotation of seasonal snacks and its cult-favorite collection of condiments, it's no wonder Trader Joe's has become a mecca for affordable and (mostly) additive-free groceries. And while you'll find gems from the bread aisle to the produce area, most fans of the grocery chain can agree that Trader Joe's frozen food section is what really sets it apart — and we're not just talking about its ultra-convenient layout. It's stacked with an impressive selection of heat-and-eat entrees that have earned a cult following of their own, and that includes its lineup of vegetarian-friendly bites.
However, if there's one meat-free meal from the store you'd be best to avoid, it's the Chiles Rellenos con Queso. While the egg-battered and cheese-filled poblano peppers certainly sound appetizing, when fork comes to mouth, the Mexican-inspired dish falls short of expectations. In fact, it came in at the bottom of Tasting Table's ranking of the best (and worst) vegetarian frozen meals at Trader Joe's. In our taste test, we found the tomato sauce to be too salty, and the peppers to be far too mushy to enjoy. Our gripes aside, shoppers on Reddit complain that the cheese filling can come out as more spongy than gooey, while others remark that the peppers' greasiness makes them practically inedible. One particular commenter was underwhelmed by both the consistency and taste. Alas, this frozen option just isn't TJ's best work.
There are far better vegetarian meals to snag instead
The Chiles Rellenos con Queso may fall flat, but worry not — there are plenty of other frozen foods that are actually as delicious as they are easy to prepare. Trader Joe's vegetarian offerings run the gamut from pasta and dumplings to vegetable stir fry, so you're likely to find something to fit your fancy no matter what sort of cuisine you're craving. For those seeking a slightly more veggie-forward dish, we recommend the Baingan Bharta eggplant curry, which is, indeed, totally bangin'. The Indian-influenced favorite spotlights creamy roasted eggplant, the savory flavors of garlic and onion, with a touch of green chili spice. It's ideal for serving over rice, dipping into naan bread, or, heck, both of the above. Speaking of curry, we can't forget about the Thai Green Curry, which made it to the top three in our list of TJ's vegetarian entrees. This one includes the rice, but the flavor-packed curry itself steals the show, aided in supporting roles by perfectly crunchy vegetables and silky bits of tofu.
If you're looking for an equally cheesy alternative to the dud of a poblano pepper meal, though, you'll find a much better option in the Butternut Squash Italian Lasagna. It's smothered in creamy cheese with an herby finish, and unlike the peppers of the aforementioned offering, the lasagna is tender and maintains its bite until, well, the very last one. Safe to say, vegetarians hardly have to settle when it comes to Trader Joe's.