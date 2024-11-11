Skip The Lattice Design And Bake Your Next Pie With A Honeycomb Crust
A lattice design on a pie crust is a timeless, stunning effect that requires advanced pastry knowledge and a deft touch. While it's a beautiful effect, not all of us have the skills, technique, or patience to create a perfectly executed lattice crust. We can offer you an easier method for weaving a picture-worthy pie lattice, but if you choose to skip the intricate lattice design on your next double-crusted pie you can still make a showstopper of a pie by crafting a honeycomb crust. The honeycomb method for your double-crusted pies saves you from the stress and mental gymnastics of making a lattice design to top your pie, but it's just as impressive.
The honeycomb method will work for both store-bought and homemade pie dough, and it offers some advantages over other methods that will result in a crispier and tastier crust. Since there's no need to cut perfectly straight, even strips of dough that require frequent handling, there's less risk of the pie dough getting too warm or overworked with the honeycomb method. Another benefit of using the honeycomb method for your top pie crust is that the holes leave plenty of room for the steam to escape while cooking in the oven, ensuring that your pie fillings cook properly without retaining too much excess moisture, which could lead to the dreaded soggy-bottomed crust.
How to make a honeycomb pie crust
The honeycomb look is achieved by using a small round tool to cut out holes in the dough, though you can also use any small cutter of a different shape to vary the look. The large end of a metal piping tip would work, and you could even use differently-sized piping tips for a less uniform but still visually appealing look. With small heart-shaped or star-shaped cookie cutters, you can create holiday-themed pies.
Don't discard those cut-out shapes that you remove from the dough, though, as they can be used around the outside edges of the crust for a fancy low-effort pie. Refrigerate the cut-out scraps for about 15 minutes to ensure they don't melt in the oven, and then affix these extras around the crust edges by using very light pressure to press them down. Coat the entire surface of any exposed pie dough in an egg wash before baking to help achieve a glossy, deeply golden brown finish.
By using the honeycomb method you will save time and ensure that the entire pie-making process is less stressful and more enjoyable. Give the honeycomb crust method a go the next time you want to create an unusual and attractive pie with little effort, like with this deep dish pumpkin pie for the holiday season, or when you want to highlight peak summer berries like in this honey blackberry sage pie.