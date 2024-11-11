Skip The Lattice Design And Bake Your Next Pie With A Honeycomb Crust

The honeycomb look is achieved by using a small round tool to cut out holes in the dough, though you can also use any small cutter of a different shape to vary the look. The large end of a metal piping tip would work, and you could even use differently-sized piping tips for a less uniform but still visually appealing look. With small heart-shaped or star-shaped cookie cutters, you can create holiday-themed pies.

Don't discard those cut-out shapes that you remove from the dough, though, as they can be used around the outside edges of the crust for a fancy low-effort pie. Refrigerate the cut-out scraps for about 15 minutes to ensure they don't melt in the oven, and then affix these extras around the crust edges by using very light pressure to press them down. Coat the entire surface of any exposed pie dough in an egg wash before baking to help achieve a glossy, deeply golden brown finish.

By using the honeycomb method you will save time and ensure that the entire pie-making process is less stressful and more enjoyable. Give the honeycomb crust method a go the next time you want to create an unusual and attractive pie with little effort, like with this deep dish pumpkin pie for the holiday season, or when you want to highlight peak summer berries like in this honey blackberry sage pie.

