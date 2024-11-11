How Big Is Crumbl's Party Box And Is It Actually Enough For A Party?
Whether you're planning for a big bash or simply need to eat some emotions away, Crumbl is ready to answer your call. While an advance order can get boxes of 48 or 96 cookies to your venue (or couch, we don't judge) in your choice of mini or large-sized cookies, a box of 12, also known as Crumbl's party box, can kick off this weekend's festivities. Depending on the store, you can pick up your decadent treats or arrange for delivery.
For those organizing smaller celebrations or if you're planning on chowing down on the treats with a smaller group of friends, smaller orders of 6 mini or large cookies can be placed into the pink packages. Though there was a time when the mini cookies were only available on Mondays, the smaller-sized treats are now available all week long so you can try different flavors without having to commit to a larger size. You can order your preferred-sized box online from the location that is nearest to you and select which flavors of cookies you want. These orders don't necessarily need to be reserved for events, either, as treat-filled parcels make for a sweet surprise for a loved one or can be brought to the office to add some pep to a typical Wednesday morning.
A party that is sure to please
Favorite cookie recipes like Snickerdoodle and chocolate chip can be packed alongside more creative flavors like cosmic brownie and confetti milkshake to appease all the different palates at your party. If you have particular flavors in mind beyond some of the original flavors, you may want to speak to a Crumbl team member to see what can be done for your special order. To add some dessert diversity to your gathering, you can also pre-order Crumbl pies to present alongside the cookies you provide to your guests, and in addition to Crumbl's regular rotation of flavors, other sweet desserts appear on their menu, like gooey butter cakes topped with glaze, whipped cream, and sugar crystals.
Serve ice cream or gelato alongside the sweet treats, and you'll have yourself a grazing table that allows guests to pile up the plates of their dreams as punctuation marks for a party that leaves no sweet tooth ignored. Whatever dish isn't devoured by the end of the evening can be sent home with friends in cute pink boxes or smashed up and used to crumble over a bowl of yogurt-topped oatmeal the next day.