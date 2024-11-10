The Hands-Down Best Quality Cooking Oil Spray You Can Purchase

Cooking oil spray is one of those pantry staples that everyone should have in their kitchen. Easy to use, low in calories, and a dish-saver when it comes to avoiding sticky bottoms, cooking oil spray is only a losing ingredient when you purchase one with too many additives or a funky flavor profile. Tasting Table reviewed 13 grocery store baking sprays and there was one clear winner in the bunch: Bertolli Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil Cooking Spray won out as the best option for grocery store shoppers.

When ranking cooking sprays, we evaluated cost, ingredients, and flavor. Bertolli Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil spray excelled across these categories. And, not only did Bertolli Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil Cooking Spray win out against the rest, but at under $5 a can, it was one of the more affordable options out there. So unless you're an ambitious home chef who prefers to make your own cooking spray, we recommend picking up a bottle on your next trip to the grocery store for all your cooking spray needs.