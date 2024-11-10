The Hands-Down Best Quality Cooking Oil Spray You Can Purchase
Cooking oil spray is one of those pantry staples that everyone should have in their kitchen. Easy to use, low in calories, and a dish-saver when it comes to avoiding sticky bottoms, cooking oil spray is only a losing ingredient when you purchase one with too many additives or a funky flavor profile. Tasting Table reviewed 13 grocery store baking sprays and there was one clear winner in the bunch: Bertolli Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil Cooking Spray won out as the best option for grocery store shoppers.
When ranking cooking sprays, we evaluated cost, ingredients, and flavor. Bertolli Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil spray excelled across these categories. And, not only did Bertolli Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil Cooking Spray win out against the rest, but at under $5 a can, it was one of the more affordable options out there. So unless you're an ambitious home chef who prefers to make your own cooking spray, we recommend picking up a bottle on your next trip to the grocery store for all your cooking spray needs.
Why Bertolli's cooking oil stands out
Looking into the history of the Bertolli brand, it's no surprise that its products consistently rank high amongst cooks. Launched in 1865 as a small grocery store under the Bertolli family home in Tuscany, Italy, Francesco Bertolli and his wife, Caterina, initially sold their favorite regional products, including olive oil. A century and a half later, according to its parent company, Deoleo, Bertolli is now "the world's top-selling olive oil brand globally."
Peruse online reviews of Bertolli EVOO spray and it's instantaneously clear that customers are head over heels for this product. Reviewers state that not only does the spray bottle design make it incredibly easy to use for portion control, but they also like the flavor of the oil. Our own research found that the Bertolli spray had a pleasant, subtle buttery flavor. Reviewers also pointed out that the spray works wonderfully as a salad drizzle, adding a mild flavor and coating on more of the veggies than a typical glug of oil would. With over a 4.5 rating across multiple online retailers, it's clear that this spray is a winner across the board.