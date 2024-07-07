It's Easier Than You Think To Make Your Own Cooking Oil Spray

Making cooking oil spray at home is easier than you think. Conventional cooking sprays can be costly when used regularly, and many store-bought versions contain harmful propellants that are neither kind to the environment nor to the user. To make your own cooking oil spray, all you need is oil, water, and a simple spray bottle.

Use one part oil to four or five parts water. Simply pour these into a spray bottle, give it a shake, and you're good to go. The best oil to select is largely based on the type of cooking you will be doing. If you are spraying your grill or pan-frying ingredients, you might want to use an oil with a higher smoke point, like avocado oil or grape seed oil. If you are coating a bread pan or cookie sheet before baking, an oil with a lower smoke point, like olive oil, will get the job done.