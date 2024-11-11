Green River Bourbon Whiskey: The Ultimate Bottle Guide

There are tons of different types of whiskey out there. As for bourbon, it's a type of whiskey that can only be made in America, and dates back all the way to the 18th century. There are many types of bourbon, but at the core, it must made in a brand new oak barrel, in America, derived from at least 51% corn mash, and bottled at 80-proof or more. Many people tend to opt for bourbon, other than say scotch or Japanese whiskeys, because it tends to be incredibly smooth and easy to drink.

There are tons of bourbon distilleries around the country, especially in Kentucky. Green River bourbon whiskey comes from one of the oldest distilleries ever licensed in Kentucky — Green River Distillery, which dates back 1885. Green River offers five different types of whiskey — but today, we want to focus on its Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey.

Attending whiskey tastings is one of my favorite things to do — from Ireland, Scotland, Kentucky, and Louisiana, it's always an enriching experience. So much more goes into the process of making the spirit, the aspects of tasting it, and in the case of Green River, understanding the storied history as well.